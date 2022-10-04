Search

04 Oct 2022

Sunderland and Blackpool draw a blank

04 Oct 2022 11:05 PM

Sunderland and Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light as the home side missed the chance to climb back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

The strikerless Black Cats drew a blank for the second home game in a row, while Blackpool ended a three-match losing run.

Sunderland took the game to the Tangerines from the off and provided them with an early scare when Jack Clarke’s driving run from the left created space for Elliot Embleton inside the box – his bending shot on the turn clipped the top of the crossbar.

Michael Appleton’s Blackpool hit back when Gary Madine nodded down from a long free-kick into the box. Callum Connolly controlled and got a shot away but the ball whizzed agonisingly wide of the post.

Just before the half hour mark, Sunderland resumed dominance of the game and after a sustained spell of pressure, Chris Maxwell produced a strong save from Clarke’s bending 25-yard effort – palming the ball around the post.

Blackpool continued to stave off the threat of the home side by putting their bodies on the line as Jordan Thorniley blocked successive shots from Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts just inside the box.

Tony Mowbray’s men ended the half with further chances they could not put away as Alex Pritchard bent his free-kick from the edge of the box over the bar whilst Clarke’s darting run and bending effort was deflected over the bar in stoppage time.

Blackpool threatened twice from set pieces in the opening 10 minutes of the second half as Connolly’s header was palmed away by Patterson before the Sunderland keeper was called into action again to claw Callum Wright’s glancing header away from goal.

Moments before the hour mark, Jerry Yates swung a wayward cross from the right which forced Patterson into a save as he tipped the ball over the bar.

Tensions rose on Wearside as Blackpool received a succession of bookings for bringing down Roberts on the counter-attack. However, Embleton could not make the most of the set piece as he bent his shot over the bar, further frustrating the home crowd.

Defender Danny Batth held off a flurry of markers from a corner to head on target from a corner but Maxwell was equal to the danger and held on to the ball.

Blackpool were inches away from breaking the deadlock 10 minutes from time with Connolly’s third header of the game crawling just wide of the post from a high cross.

In stoppage time, Maxwell produced an incredible save to keep the game level. Jewison Bennette dinked a cross into the box and Clarke’s goalbound header was clawed away – but there was to be no breakthrough.

