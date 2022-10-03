Search

03 Oct 2022

Josh Umerah could line up for Hartlepool against Doncaster after Friday double

Josh Umerah could line up for Hartlepool against Doncaster after Friday double

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:38 PM

Josh Umerah could well have played his way back into Hartlepool’s starting line-up for the home clash with Doncaster.

Striker Umerah dropped to the bench for Pools’ clash at Mansfield on Friday night but scored immediately after coming on as a 61st-minute substitute before netting again at the end to snatch an unlikely point in a 2-2 draw.

Jamie Sterry missed out against the Stags as he nurses a back injury and the full-back is set for a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Euan Murray, more at home in the heart of defence, started at right-back and may be asked to fill in once again. Reghan Tumilty is another contender having featured in a more advanced role in recent weeks, while Mouhamed Niang played there against Gillingham but left the field with concussion.

Joseph Olowu could miss out for Doncaster ahead of the trip to the north-east.

The defender was forced off the field after picking up an injury against Rochdale at the weekend, with assistant manager Steve Eyre confirming post-match Olowu had swelling to his eye socket and cheekbone.

If Olowu is unavailable Bobby Faulkner could line-up at the back after deputising against the Dale.

Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor are both expected to be sidelined again with hamstring injuries.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media