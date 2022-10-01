Steve Bruce vows to fight on as West Brom fans call for his sacking after defeat

Steve Bruce admitted West Brom have not been good enough but vowed to carry on after angry supporters turned on him following the 3-2 defeat to Swansea.

Chants of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from home supporters after substitute Michael Obafemi scored an 89th-minute winner.

That came after Karlan Grant had missed a late penalty for West Brom as the Baggies’ winless league run reached six games.

Albion have conceded first in eight of their 11 Championship games this season, six of which have been in the first 15 minutes, and have won just once.

Asked if he had been given any assurances about his job, manager Bruce said: “No. I don’t expect reassurances. I will get on with the job.

“We need to turn it around and I’m convinced we will.

“At the moment things are tough. We’re nowhere near what is acceptable.

“And when I look around me and see managers gone we all understand the game. But I’ve not given up yet.”

Bruce admitted things could have been different after Albion led 2-1 in the 65th minute and had a chance to go 3-2 up with Grant’s 81st-minute penalty.

“Had we scored the penalty, the game was ours but that’s where we are at the minute,” he added.

As for the fans’ reaction to him, Bruce said: “I can understand their frustration since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been great towards me but you can feel a frustration because of results.

“Apart from the first 10 games of last season, they’ve not seen enough wins in two years.

“I get it – they want to see their team win and we’ve good enough players to win matches, but we’re not doing that.”

Swansea led in the sixth minute after Albion goalkeeper David Button missed Ryan Manning’s corner to allow Matt Sorinola to chest the ball into an empty net.

Jake Livermore levelled early in the second half and Grady Diangana put West Brom ahead in the 65th minute.

Swansea equalised six minutes later when Oliver Ntcham skipped inside Diangana before rolling a low left-footed shot in off a post.

Grant’s spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Steven Benda’s legs and Swansea won it when Obafemi turned smartly past his man on to Ntcham’s pass to sidefoot past Button.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “I’m so proud of (the players) for the character, the willingness to run for each other, and the trust they showed in each other at times to come back from going behind in the second half.

“A bit of anxiety crept in after we started the game so well.

“And then West Brom threw caution to the win and committed more bodies to the press, they were really aggressive and have some really outstanding players and athletes.

“We limited them to very little in open play and we looked a real threat.

“Steven had a big moment with the penalty save, and the subs were incredible when they came on.

“We were fortunate in that we were able to bring on two really top performers on their day at this level and they made a difference.”