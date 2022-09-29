James Balagizi set to return for Crawley against Stevenage

Crawley will welcome James Balagizi back into the fold for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match at home to Stevenage.

Liverpool loanee Balagizi has been an impressive performer for the Sussex club this season, scoring three goals in 11 appearances, but missed last week’s 4-1 loss at Doncaster due to his international commitments with the England Under-20 squad.

Balagizi’s return will be a welcome boost for under-pressure Crawley boss Kevin Betsy, who could have Joel Lynch and Dion Conroy involved.

Lynch has yet to feature during the current campaign following a pre-season injury while Conroy has been absent for over a month with a muscle problem, but both have recently returned to training. Tobi Omole (knee) is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

High-flying Stevenage will travel to the south coast with a near fully-fit squad.

Michael Bostwick and David Amoo have proved their fitness to manager Steve Evans after lengthy absences this month.

Bostwick was an unused substitute for last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Harrogate, while Amoo is back in contention following a lay-off that stretches back to the summer.

Elliott List (foot) remains unavailable for Evans, who will be returning to his old stomping ground this weekend.