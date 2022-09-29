Search

30 Sept 2022

James Balagizi set to return for Crawley against Stevenage

James Balagizi set to return for Crawley against Stevenage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:05 PM

Crawley will welcome James Balagizi back into the fold for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match at home to Stevenage.

Liverpool loanee Balagizi has been an impressive performer for the Sussex club this season, scoring three goals in 11 appearances, but missed last week’s 4-1 loss at Doncaster due to his international commitments with the England Under-20 squad.

Balagizi’s return will be a welcome boost for under-pressure Crawley boss Kevin Betsy, who could have Joel Lynch and Dion Conroy involved.

Lynch has yet to feature during the current campaign following a pre-season injury while Conroy has been absent for over a month with a muscle problem, but both have recently returned to training. Tobi Omole (knee) is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

High-flying Stevenage will travel to the south coast with a near fully-fit squad.

Michael Bostwick and David Amoo have proved their fitness to manager Steve Evans after lengthy absences this month.

Bostwick was an unused substitute for last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Harrogate, while Amoo is back in contention following a lay-off that stretches back to the summer.

Elliott List (foot) remains unavailable for Evans, who will be returning to his old stomping ground this weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media