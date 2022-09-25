Stick to the plan and keep believing – Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher hailed Argyle’s belief after they came from behind to beat Ipswich 2-1 and move top of League One.

Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker scored with edge of the box shots after former Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo had given Town a first-half lead.

In stoppage time Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton’s header from a corner was finger-tipped on to the crossbar by opposite number Michael Cooper.

Schumacher said: “We said to them at half-time keep believing, they did and got their reward.

“I’m delighted. It was really good game. Two good sides having a go at it and played in the right spirit.

“It was feisty at times. There were some good bits of football and some good chances for both teams.

“I am buzzing to come out of it with the win and top of the league sounds really nice.

“We have been quite solid at home. It was a little bit of a ricochet in midfield that fell to Ladapo and he’s had a little bit of fortune it’s come off Dan Scarr and looped over Michael (Cooper).

“Obviously gutted to concede a goal but we said to them at half-time stick to the plan and keep believing in it.

“We just wanted them to look after the ball a little bit better when we got around their box and keep trying and create something and thankfully we did.

“Two brilliant goals and something I just touched on: showing a bit more quality around their box. The two strikes were brilliant bits of quality from two really good players.

“We’ve had a great start but it’s only 10 games in and there’s a long way to go and we won’t get carried away.”

Plymouth knocked Ipswich off the summit, condemning Town to their first league defeat of the season.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said: “We put ourselves in a great position to win the game with a lead and created more chances to put the game to bed.

“In the second half we had control and a big threat but if you don’t go and get a goal there is a chance that one can go in at the other end.

“As soon as it does, the momentum changes and we haven’t managed that momentum swing well enough.

“We need to improve but we also need to be balanced and keep things in perspective and make sure we keep taking the positives.

“We will look at the areas where we need to get better. It was a good level game, but we were good value for 1-0. We were the team massively in the ascendancy when that first goal goes in.

“Their first goal is a turnover from us and they have kept players high up the pitch. So we either need to stay back or get the ball.

“You can’t go forward and lose it and be open. It was a good shot but we can probably do better in terms of getting out to it. Away from home and it’s 1-1 and the momentum of the game completely shifts.”