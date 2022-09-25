Search

25 Sept 2022

Welcome to Wrexham leads to surge in club’s merchandise sales

25 Sept 2022 1:08 PM

Wrexham say a documentary series chronicling the takeover of the club by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has resulted in a retail boost that has surpassed all expectations.

Reynolds and McElhenney made headlines after taking 100 per cent ownership of the Welsh club in February 2021.

Welcome to Wrexham – which has been airing on Disney+ in the UK since August 25 – is midway through its first season but has already led to a rush for Wrexham merchandise.

The National League club claim online orders for the period since the series started have hit £290,170, while in-person sales raise that figure to £360,000. The combined receipts for the equivalent period in 2021 were £59,674.

The Dragons have also seen a significant rise in their social media following and expect to surpass a million followers across all accounts before the series is over.

New interest in the club’s story has seen 147,000 followers added in the period since the show started, representing a 19.2 per cent leap.

“There was never any doubt that the interest in club merchandise would increase because of the documentary, but even the most optimistic projections did not reach the above levels,” read a club statement.

