Search

24 Sept 2022

We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 7:55 PM

Joey Barton accused his Bristol Rovers team of “naivety” as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Accrington at the Memorial Stadium.

A quickly-taken Sean McConville corner proved the Pirates’ undoing, Joe Pritchard reacting quickest to glance the ball into the corner of the net after 53 minutes.

Rovers were unable to respond, despite the threat posed by Aaron Collins, who hit the woodwork in the final 10 minutes.

“It was tough,” said a frustrated Barton. “I don’t think we were anywhere near as productive as last week. I felt that it was going to go to whoever scored the first goal.

“Our ball boy gives a quick ball to their player, they take a quick corner and we switched off for the goal.

“We’ve actually shot ourselves in the foot in that regard. We showed a bit of naivety. We thought the danger had passed.

“We thought we could take a breather. Our ball boy inadvertently – they don’t really throw much quick ball in for us but ended up giving them a bit of quick ball and the goal comes from that.”

Rovers have not won in their last seven League One games and sit in the bottom four on goal difference.

Accrington manager John Coleman praised key man Pritchard for securing a second away victory of the campaign.

“He tired a bit towards the end. He’s still getting through an injury – at 15 minutes to go he was starting to fade dramatically,” said Coleman.

“But you know what you’re getting from Joe. He likes to face up. He’s so inventive, he’s so quick to react and he’s got a great shot with either foot.

“And he’ll be disappointed that he didn’t do better with the opportunities that he had in the first half. Particularly after an unbelievable ball from Tommy Leigh to send him through on the penalty spot.

“Thankfully he got his just rewards with his efforts today and he got the winner.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media