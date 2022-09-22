Bradford wait on duo for AFC Wimbledon clash

Bradford will make a late call on the fitness of Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira ahead of the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Defender Crichlow (hip) and wide man Pereira (ankle) both missed City’s 3-0 win over Stevenage after suffering injuries in the previous victory over Tranmere and face late fitness tests.

The Bantams will also be without Aston Villa loanee Tyreik Wright after he was called up to Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifying tie with Israel.

Fellow winger Abo Eisa will not be ready for the weekend as he continues his recovery from injury.

Paul Osew is an injury concern for Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old defender was withdrawn after 24 minutes of the Dons’ 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Crawley on Tuesday night and remains doubtful.

Nathan Young-Coombes, Paul Kalambayi, Nathan Broome and Alex Woodyard are ruled out.

Wimbledon are looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the league as they come up against Mark Hughes’ in-form side.