Jim Goodwin charged over ‘cheat’ criticism of Ryan Porteous

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with two Scottish Football Association disciplinary charges following his stinging criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in Saturday’s cinch Premiership match, which Hibs won 3-1.

The Irishman has been accused of breaching a rule which forbids comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature. He has also been accused of not acting in the best interests of football.

With Aberdeen leading 1-0, Scales was shown a second yellow card by referee David Dickinson after a tangle with Porteous at a corner. Goodwin felt the Hibs centre-back had pulled his player and then gone down looking for a spot-kick.

The former St Mirren manager said after the game: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We’re telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

“I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker.

“We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever. But it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points.

“I told Porteous to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don’t care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday. He knows. He’s laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he’s scored a goal.”

A hearing has been pencilled in for October 6.