Search

16 Sept 2022

Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth

Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 11:04 PM

A Las Vegas-led consortium is pushing to buy Bournemouth, the PA news agency understands.

The Cherries owner Maxim Demin is thought to be weighing up whether to sell, with US investors ready to pay £150million for the south coast club.

An American takeover at Bournemouth would see more than half of the current Premier League clubs with minority or majority US shareholders.

Business magnates Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali became the latest US Premier League owners when their consortium paid a sports-franchise world-record £4.25billion to buy Chelsea.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds and Liverpool all also have US investment on some scale.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin is understood to have explored the possibility of a sale in the past, and could now have that interest reignited.

Russian-born but a British citizen, Demin bought Bournemouth in 2011 and his investment spurred the club into the Premier League in 2015.

Demin has been sole shareholder at Bournemouth since 2019, when he repurchased a 25 per cent stake he had previously sold to the company PEAK6 Investments.

The Cherries have returned to the Premier League this term, but manager Scott Parker was sacked after just four matches following a 9-0 hammering by Liverpool.

The managerless south coast side have since secured a goalless draw with Wolves and a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, with caretaker Gary O’Neill having a noticeable impact.

Bournemouth were contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media