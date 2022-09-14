Search

14 Sept 2022

Rotherham maintain impressive start with comfortable win against Blackpool

Rotherham matched their best ever start to a second tier campaign following a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Goals from Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly took the promoted side’s tally to 13 points from the opening eight games of the season, equalling the tally they achieved in 1965/66.

They were full value for their victory – their third of the campaign – and on this evidence it looks as if the Millers will finally snap their yo-yo status which has seen them swap between the Championship and League One every season since 2016.

Blackpool were overrun at the New York Stadium and sit in mid-table after a second defeat in three games.

It might have been different for them had they gone in front inside the opening two minutes as Callum Connolly twice went close.

First his deflected shot went just wide, with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson beaten, before he glanced the resulting corner inches wide of the far post.

Rotherham began to find their feet and could have led in the seventh minute when a short-corner routine saw Dan Barlaser cross for Grant Hall, but the defender stabbed just wide at the far post.

The Millers continued to boss the game and were rewarded with a 34th-minute opener.

Barlaser sent a ball in towards Richard Wood, whose miscued header fell perfectly for Ogbene to send a looping header past Daniel Grimshaw and into the far corner.

The second half began on an even keel as both sides enjoyed spells of pressure, but a golden chance came Rotherham’s way in the 72nd minute.

The hosts advanced down the right and a loose ball fell invitingly to Ben Wiles 15 yards out, but the midfielder’s first-time effort crashed into a post with Grimshaw a spectator.

Rotherham were not to be denied and two goals in three minutes killed the game.

Harding doubled the lead in the 82nd minute when he poked home at the back post after Tolaji Bola sent Barlaser’s free-kick across the face of goal.

Ogbene had a goal disallowed moments later when he tapped in Wiles’ goalbound header from an offside position.

Warne’s side were not to be denied and put the gloss on it three minutes later when Kelly turned home the rebound after Grimshaw had parried Ogbene’s effort from distance.

