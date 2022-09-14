Baaeed to bow out in Champion Stakes at Ascot

William Haggas has announced Baaeed will have his final outing in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot rather than the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Following a stunning display on his first start over 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International at York, connections indicated they might consider supplementing him for the 12-furlong French feature on October 2.

However, following discussions between Haggas and owner Shadwell, it has been decided Baaeed will sign off his career closer to home next month.

“After much consultation with Sheika Hissa and her team, we have decided that Baaeed’s final start will be in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 15,” said Haggas.

🔟 out of 🔟 🏆 Baaeed wins the Juddmonte International Stakes and is still undefeated! 😍 What a horse, what a ride!#ITVRacing | #EborFestival | #Baaeed pic.twitter.com/OVu8kmSOXv — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 17, 2022

Haggas went on: “He was very impressive in the Juddmonte International and it was only right that we explored every option.

“But I, in particular, was very keen to keep him at a mile and a quarter and therefore the Qipco Champion Stakes was the only logical solution.

“There are many, I’m sure, who are going to be disappointed that he is not going to be running in the Arc, but we can’t do both and we all feel that it is the right decision for the horse, so Ascot it will be.

“Let’s hope we have him in top form for that.”

Baaeed is unbeaten in 10 career starts, with his last six victories all coming at Group One level.