Search

13 Sept 2022

‘That’s why we run horse races’ – Ward not shying away from Breeders’ Cup showdown

‘That’s why we run horse races’ – Ward not shying away from Breeders’ Cup showdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 6:58 PM

Wesley Ward is banking on home advantage bringing out the best in Golden Pal ahead of a mouthwatering clash with Highfield Princess at the Breeders’ Cup.

Golden Pal won the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland two years ago and is unbeaten in three appearances on his home track, which once again stages the showpiece meeting in November.

The four-year-old landed the Turf Sprint at Del Mar last season and is firmly on course to defend his crown – but is set to face a new and formidable challenger.

Highfield Princess supplemented her Prix Maurice de Gheest and Nunthorpe wins with a brilliant victory in the Flying Five at the Curragh on Sunday, after which John Quinn confirmed Kentucky as her next stop.

British bookmakers now make Highfield Princess a best-priced 2-1 favourite for the Turf Sprint, with Golden Pal – who not for the first time failed to deliver on British soil after completely blowing the start in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot in June – a 4-1 chance with Paddy Power.

Ward, however, is not one to shirk a challenge and retains the utmost faith in his own stable star.

He said: “This is why we run horse races, right?

“I’ve just been unlucky going over to the UK and I’m sure that’s the reason why (Highfield Princess is favourite) as while they’ve seen this filly with their own eyes on their own soil, they haven’t seen what I’ve been prophesising about our guy.

“Fortunately for us, she’s coming to our court. I’m sure she’s an extremely talented horse and I have the utmost respect for her, but sometimes you get a home team advantage and we’ll take it!”

Golden Pal bounced back from Royal Ascot disappointment with victory in the Troy Stakes at Saratoga in early August – and while he was not as visually impressive as in previous starts, Ward feels the race served a purpose.

“We tried a new tactic and took him back a little bit to try to use that punch at the end and I think he learned a lesson well,” the trainer added.

“It’s something that we can now use if we need to on the day. If someone wants to go out early, which is what you’d expect in a Turf Sprint, we don’t have to go from flag-fall to finish, so the rider has Plan A or Plan B.

“It just hasn’t happened for him in England unfortunately, but at Keeneland he only has to go over to the paddock to put the saddle on him from where he’s lived his whole life, so we’re happy for that.

“He’s as good as he’s ever been and we’ll have no excuses.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media