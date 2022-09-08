Gary Lineker leads sporting tributes following death of the Queen

Former England striker Gary Lineker led the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.
Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.
Lineker tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died.
“A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”
Ex-England and Manchester United defender Phil Neville hailed a “remarkable woman”.
He tweeted: “The most remarkable women who represented everything that is great in our country RIP.”
Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen thanked the Queen for her service.
He tweeted: “RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Thank you Ma’am for your lifetime of service and dedication.”
