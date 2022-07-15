All the teams profiled ahead of the start of the Offaly Intermediate Football Championship

There is sure to be superb competition in the Offaly Intermediate Football Championship. Check out or profiles of all the teams

GROUP 1

Raheen

Manager – Richie Dalton, Edenderry;

Selectors -Hughie Bolton, Craig O'Halloran and Niall Carthy;

Captain – Dylan Hyland;

Star player – Dylan Hyland;

Last year -Beaten finalists;

Absentees from last year – Aidan Pierce;

New players – Eamon Bolger and Dylan Cahill are up from minor while Richie Reynolds has transferred back to the club;

Prospects – The team to beat and the early favourites. There are plenty of banana skins here for them and they are not without their weaknesses. They have two of the strongest players at this level in James Lalor and Dylan Hyland but are

Clodiagh Gaels

Manager – Keith Begley;

Selectors -Mark Sheeran and Paul O'Rourke;

Captain – To be announced;

Star player – Clint Horan;

Last year – Beaten by Raheen in the semi-final;

Absentees from last year – Shane Dolan;

New players – None;

Prospects – It is very difficult to imagine Clodiagh Gaels winning this championship without their best forward Shane Dolan. They have done well at intermediate level in the past couple of years and are capable of taking scalps. They have earned respect but hurling is king here and they do look to be closer to a junior team than a senior B one – staying up is their main aim.

St Brigid's

Manager – Enda Egan, Croghan;

Selectors – Michael Kennedy and Ger Hannon;

Captain – Liam Fox;

Star player – Cian Donoghue;

Last year – Beaten by Raheen in the quarter-final;

Absentees from last year – Ronan Swords is gone to America for the summer;

New players – None;

Prospects – A proud club with a great tradition, St Brigid's are now a middle of the road intermediate club. They are capable of beating the best teams but strength in depth is an issue and they are outsiders.

Tullamore

Manager – Briain O'Reilly, Tullamore;

Selectors – Cathal Daly, Pat Nolan and Mark Conlon;

Captain – To be picked;

Star player – Tom Furlong;

Last year – Junior champions;

Absentees from last year - Paul O’Toole, Peter Fox, Mel Rowland, Kevin Williamson;

New players – There will be players coming up from minor grade;

Prospects – Just up from junior, we will have to wait and see what Tullamore are like at this grade. You would imagine they will be short of a title winning side but they are capable of transitioning very quickly into contenders. The early rounds will tell a lot and nothing would surprise you with Tullamore.

GROUP 2

Ferbane

Manager – George Digan;

Selectors – Kieran Flynn;

Captain – Liam Browne;

Star player – Conor Kenny;

Last year – Relegated from senior B;

Absentees from last year - Sean P Flynn long term Injury , David Kelly currently out of the country, Harry Balsinger unavailable;

New players - A number of last year's minor's players currently involved with the squad

Prospects – Relegated from senior B last year, Ferbane are similar to Tullamore in that we just have to wait and see. They have a lot of young players and a big pick. They could be very good or they could struggle. Time will tell.

Daingean

Manager – Keith Higgins, Tubber;

Selectors – John McCourt, Willie Kennedy, James Higgins;

Captain – Ciaran McEvoy;

Star player – Shane Tierney;

Last year – Beaten semi-finalists;

Absentees from last year – Stephen Burns has retired;

New players – James Kelly and Ryan Conway are up from minor;

Prospects – Daingean won't be bad at all and are capable of beating most teams on their day. They have some good forwards and are turning a corner. Not title favourites by any stretch of the imagination and have plenty to do but they do have outside prospects.

Shannonbridge

Manager – Roger Ryan, Shannonbridge;

Selectors -Trevor Mahon and Karol Kelly;

Captain – Jack Darcy;

Star player -Jack Darcy

Last year – Beaten quarter-finalists;

Prospects – Another one of those middle of the road intermediate teams who could develop into title contenders or head in the wrong direction. They have enough good players to attract interest but they are outsiders.

Ballycommon

Manager – Padraig Egan, a native of Ferbane living in Kilbeggan

Selectors -Seamus Bracken and Colin Bermingham;

Captain – Aidan Bracken;

Star player – David Dempsey;

Last year – Survived relegation play off;

Absentees from last year – Jack Kenny is currently injured;

New players – Sean Conway;

Prospects – Forget about last year when they ended up in the relegation play off. Ballycommon are way better than that and they do have a chance. They have enough players to give it a lash but they also have weaknesses. They have a chance but you wouldn't put them down as winners at the moment.