Huge turnout at Hugo Smith Memorial 5k in Ferbane

Round 3 of the Offaly Athletics 5k series was another successful event with the Ferbane Ac hosted Hugo Smith Memorial 5k. The weather was just perfect with blue sky and warm sunshine so what more could you want on a Sunday morning in May!

The 5k was preceded by a 1K children's fun race in honour of the late Marion Feehan who was a truely wonderful stalwart of Ferbane Athletic Club until her untimely passing last year. Marian was ever present and involved in athletics at County, Leinster and National levels and was passionate about her club and juvenile members especially.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE A GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE RACE

Once the juvenile race was complete the 288 seniors took to the road. The 5k was on a relatively flat course taking in approx 2k on the canal line before the fast downhill finish. 1st man home was Mick Fogarty who has claimed the win on the previous 2 rounds so far - Tullamore Harriers 5k and Banagher 5k. Mick had a one second lead over 2nd placed finisher - Luke Purcell Nenagh Olympic - in the exact same finish as Banagher Ac 5k. 1st lady home was Kate Kelly Athlone IT Ac .

With 5 more races to run in the series the competition is growing and all eyes will be on those leading spots. The Offaly athletes must run 5 out of the 8 races to be eligible for the overall individual series awards.

Ballyskenach A.C. host the next race on the 27th of May.

Prizes were presented by Mrs Lucy Smith, Ferbane.

Prize winners:

1st Man Mick Fogarty Ferbane Ac

2nd Man Peter Mooney

3rd Man Paul Buckley Ferbane ac

1st Lady Kate Kelly Athlone IT Ac

2nd Lady Adrianna Mulligan

3rd Lady Emily Grennan Tullamore Harriers Ac

1st Junior Male Luke Purcell, Nenagh Olympic Ac

1st Junior Female Heather Murphy, St Michael's Ac

1st o40 Colin Coyne, St Abban's Ac and Denise Egan, Ferbane Ac

1st O45 Michael O'Brien Tullamore Harriers AC and Mary Blake Ferbane Ac

1st O50 Brendan Donagher Naomh Mhuire Ac and Pauline Curley Tullamore Harriers Ac

1st O60 Alo Brereton and Mary Galvin Tullamore Harriers Ac

1st O70 John Bennett Ferbane Ac and Eileen Kenny Athlone IT Ac.

Full results:

Pos. Name Club Chip Time

1 Mick Fogarty Ferbane A.C. 0:15:23

2 Luke Purcell Nenagh Olympic 0:15:24

3 Peter Mooney 0:16:13

4 Paul Buckley Ferbane A.C. 0:16:21

5 Michéal O Brien Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:16:34

6 Brendan Donagher Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:16:40

7 Colin Coyne St Abbans A.C 0:16:45

8 Jonathan Dunne Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:16:54

9 Donal Egan North Sligo A.C. 0:16:56

10 Paul Conlon Ferbane A.C. 0:16:58

11 Barry Mooney Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:07

12 Ronan Hoare Birr A.C. 0:17:06

13 Niall Kelly Ferbane A.C. 0:17:08

14 Alan Crowley Mullingar Harriers A.C. 0:17:14

15 Kevin Looby Clara A.C. 0:17:19

16 Tom Lupton Ballyskenach A.C. 0:17:23

17 Kate Kelly Athlone IT A.C. 0:17:29

18 Brendan Mc Auliffe Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:31

19 Adrianna Mulligan Longford A.C. 0:17:45

20 Darren Bermingham Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:17:50

21 James Guilfoyle Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:54

22 Ian Daly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:55

23 Emily Grennan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:15

24 Joseph Dempsey Birr A.C. 0:18:16

25 Gerard Cleary Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:18:18

26 Darren Butler Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:20

27 Denise Egan Ferbane A.C. 0:18:25

28 Darragh Carroll Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:27

29 Pauline Curley Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:28

30 Eddie Lynch Athlone IT A.C. 0:18:33

31 Peter Maguire Edenderry A.C. 0:18:33

32 Declan Newman Longford A.C. 0:18:38

33 Nick McGowan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:37

34 Alan Mitchell Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:59

35 Francis Connolly Ferbane A.C. 0:19:02

36 Alan Heffernan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:06

37 Darren Reynolds Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:04

38 Heather Murphy St. Michael's AC 0:19:08

39 Harry Flynn Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:07

40 Oran Buckley Ferbane A.C. 0:19:09

41 Monika De Almeida Athlone IT A.C. 0:19:13

42 Noel Mannion Birr A.C. 0:19:15

43 Liam Murphy Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:19:11

44 Brian Fogarty Birr A.C. 0:19:19

45 Joe Brophy Birr A.C. 0:19:22

46 Fionnan Minnock Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:20

47 Liam Coughlan Banagher A.C. 0:19:21

48 Ollie Kearney Donadea A.C 0:19:31

49 Finian Mc Dermott Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:30

50 Noel Guilfoyle Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:39

51 Joe Teehan 0:19:51

52 Aidan Brereton Rhode A.C. 0:19:51

53 Stephen Murphy Edenderry A.C. 0:19:53

54 Liam Byrne Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:01

55 Donal Mulligan Longford A.C. 0:20:07

56 Patrick Parsons Birr A.C. 0:20:09

57 Evelyn Herlihy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:11

58 Neville Coughlan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:20:10

59 Ronan Daly 0:20:10

60 Brian Duffy Rhode A.C. 0:20:15

61 Bridget O Sullivan Ferbane A.C. 0:20:22

62 Brendan Kelly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:19

63 Rapheal Creamer 0:20:29

64 Nita McLoughlin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:30

65 Andrew Regan 0:20:28

66 James Lee 0:20:30

67 Rachael Henry Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:34

68 David Breen Edenderry A.C. 0:20:35

69 Kevin Teehan 0:20:35

70 Willie Duffy Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:20:37

71 Michael Maher Ballyskenach A.C. 0:20:39

72 Ollie Dunne Edenderry A.C. 0:20:44

73 Gary Kelly Ballyskenach A.C. 0:20:46

74 Adam Courtney Ferbane A.C. 0:20:50

75 Michael Murphy. 0:20:49

76 Sean Reynolds Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:46

77 Nuala Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes A.C. 0:20:50

78 Alo Brereton 0:20:50

79 Dermot Brereton 0:20:51

80 Darragh Hynes Ferbane A.C. 0:20:55

81 Brendan Abbott Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:56

82 Dermot Egan Ferbane A.C. 0:20:46

83 Kevin Brazil Ferbane A.C. 0:21:02

84 Rita Daly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:03

85 Adrian Curley Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:03

86 Peter O Brien Ferbane A.C. 0:21:09

87 Adrian Delaney Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:21:06

88 Mark Cleary Birr A.C. 0:21:07

89 Donal Mannion Birr A.C. 0:21:11

90 Lorcan Scally Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:14

91 Garrett Garry Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:21:19

92 Shaun Bull Edenderry A.C. 0:21:22

93 John Donaghon Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:27

94 Pat Kennedy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:27

95 Vincent Devery Ferbane A.C. 0:21:30

96 Michael Connolly Birr A.C. 0:21:37

97 Shane Hall Birr A.C. 0:21:37

98 Edel Waldron Ferbane A.C. 0:21:41

99 Carmel Murray Birr A.C. 0:21:52

100 Liam Mc Cormack Banagher A.C. 0:22:02

101 Gabriel De Almeida 0:22:08

102 Colette Anderson Ferbane A.C. 0:22:08

103 Gary Guilfoyle Clara A.C. 0:22:09

104 Mark Conway Ballyskenach A.C. 0:22:07

105 Mary Blake Ferbane A.C. 0:22:17

106 Ciaran Chambers Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:15

107 Ian King Birr A.C. 0:22:23

108 Barney Daniels Le Cheile AC 0:22:20

109 Martin Delaney Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:22:28

110 Eileen Kenny Athlone IT A.C. 0:22:33

111 Peter Ormond Ballyskenach A.C. 0:22:35

112 Jp Mc Loughlin Rhode A.C. 0:22:37

113 John Lee 0:22:42

114 Charlotte Abbott Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:22:43

115 Lee Buckley Edenderry A.C. 0:22:43

116 Evan Lynam Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:51

117 David Dunican Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:00

118 Elysia Mc Cormack Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:22:59

119 Janelle Gowran Clara A.C. 0:23:03

120 Carmel Farrelly Birr A.C. 0:23:02

121 Thomas'S Smyth Edenderry A.C. 0:23:06

122 Pawel Maczka 0:23:09

123 Lisa Murphy Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:58

124 Christina O Meara Birr A.C. 0:23:03

125 Irene Dalton Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:23:07

126 Roisin Woods Banagher A.C. 0:23:05

127 Thomas Bennett Birr A.C. 0:22:59

128 Matt Flanagan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:23:14

129 Cathal Molloy Banagher A.C. 0:23:18

130 Dave Smith Birr A.C. 0:23:13

131 Mark Smyth Edenderry A.C. 0:23:20

132 Corey Eady Edenderry A.C. 0:23:22

133 Sean Coonan Banagher A.C. 0:23:28

134 Catriona Daly Ferbane A.C. 0:23:29

135 Valerie Barrett Clara A.C. 0:23:28

136 Damien Finnerty Birr A.C. 0:23:41

137 Gordon Kerrigan Rhode A.C. 0:23:33

138 Killian Keeley Birr A.C. 0:23:30

139 Lorna Dardis Birr A.C. 0:23:38

140 Marian Buckley Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:23:40

141 Justin Colgan 0:23:39

142 Ger Brereton Ballyskenach A.C. 0:23:48

143 Mary Galvin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:58

144 Nigel Woods 0:23:51

145 Denis Flynn Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:24:04

146 Lukasz Sosowski 0:24:01

147 Jamie Cummins Birr A.C. 0:24:09

148 Imelda Coughlan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:23:58

149 John Kenny Ferbane A.C. 0:24:08

150 Mag Grennan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:24:12

151 Breda King Birr A.C. 0:24:14

152 Sean Dooley Birr A.C. 0:24:07

153 Lionel Rabbitte Clara A.C. 0:24:11

154 Gearoid Keller Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:14

155 James Dooley Ferbane A.C. 0:24:08

156 Damien Kehoe Edenderry A.C. 0:24:21

157 Rose Kerrigan Rhode A.C. 0:24:24

158 Therese Cullen Edenderry A.C. 0:24:22

159 Pauline Colgan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:38

160 Paula Lowry Birr A.C. 0:24:35

161 Naomi Galvin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:24:40

162 Declan Coughlan Ferbane A.C. 0:24:42

163 Michael Guinan Ferbane A.C. 0:24:51

164 Noel Flynn Ferbane A.C. 0:24:48

165 Patricia Doolan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:49

166 Dermot Doohan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:50

167 Patrick Rowland Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:24:50

168 Joan Martin 0:25:02

169 Simon McLoughlin Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:25:03

170 Alison Brereton Rhode A.C. 0:25:09

171 Patrick Hill Ferbane A.C. 0:25:19

172 Martina Lydon Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:17

173 Elaine Cuskelly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:25:16

174 John Flynn Ferbane A.C. 0:25:26

175 Mary Hussey Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:27

176 Martina Conlon Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:36

177 Karen Smyth Ballyskenach A.C. 0:25:30

178 Karen Kelleghan Rhode A.C. 0:25:44

179 Triona O'Lone 0:25:44

180 Helen Chambers Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:25:47

181 Michelle Davis Ballyskenach A.C. 0:25:57

182 Ian Guinan Clara A.C. 0:26:07

183 Deema Feehan Ferbane A.C. 0:26:15

184 Michael Melia 0:26:08

185 Anne Marie Mc Namara Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:56

186 Noel Moran 0:26:02

187 Olive Hesketh 0:26:18

188 Teresa Moran Ferbane A.C. 0:26:17

189 Aine Lee 0:26:15

190 Claire Molloy 0:26:19

191 Karina Cummins 0:26:17

192 Karol Duigenan 0:26:13

193 Kenneth O Connor Banagher A.C. 0:26:17

194 Claire Kelly Banagher A.C. 0:26:09

195 Paschal Naughton Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:26:18

196 Louise Wallace Edenderry A.C. 0:26:14

197 Noreen Hunt Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:26:15

198 Mona Sammon 0:26:30

199 Ron Handy 0:26:37

200 James Lee 0:26:24

201 Marcella Mc Keon 0:26:31

202 Ann-Marie Callaghan Athlone IT A.C. 0:26:34

203 Emma Foy Edenderry A.C. 0:26:41

204 Caroline Mc Loughlin Rhode A.C. 0:26:44

205 Joe Wrafter Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:26:49

206 Dorothy Finnerty Birr A.C. 0:26:54

207 Mags O Brien 0:26:44

208 Donal Casey 0:26:46

209 Sara McLoughlin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:26:46

210 John Bennett Ferbane A.C. 0:27:03

211 Padraig Malone 0:26:55

212 Gillian Flynn 0:26:53

213 Ray Murray Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:27:07

214 Anne Daly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:26:56

215 Orla Hannon Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:27:15

216 Lisa Cantwell Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:27:05

217 Fiona O Connor Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:27:08

218 Rose Morgan Edenderry A.C. 0:27:10

219 Rachael Mc Loughlin Ballyskenach A.C. 0:27:16

220 Shirley Reynolds Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:27:11

221 Patricia Shaw Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:27:25

222 Margaret Kilmartin Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:27:23

223 Ita Kinsella Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:27:22

224 Bob Flynn Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:27:15

225 Laura Murphy Edenderry A.C. 0:27:31

226 Rachelena Tooher Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:27:31

227 Paula Tierney Banagher A.C. 0:27:32

228 Jim Frost 0:27:31

229 Thomas O'Neil 0:27:35

230 Olive Mannion Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:27:43

231 Roisin Collins Edenderry A.C. 0:27:42

232 Catherine Barry Banagher A.C. 0:27:51

233 Eithne Moran Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:27:44

234 Sharon Mangan Edenderry A.C. 0:28:01

235 Jim Langan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:28:28

236 Sharon Leavey Rhode A.c. 0:28:33

237 Dora Curley Banagher A.C. 0:28:23

238 Charlie Conroy Rhode A.C. 0:28:37

239 Uraiwan Lynch 0:28:19

240 Alan Kellaghan Rhode A.C. 0:28:31

241 Ashling Farrell Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:30

242 Jerry Daly 0:28:44

243 Roisin Dillon Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:28:43

244 Margaret Whittaker Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:28:44

245 Sarah Colgan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:48

246 Edel Farrell Edenderry A.C. 0:28:57

247 Paula Collins Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:59

248 Siobhan McKenna Ferbane A.C. 0:29:22

249 Laura Walshe Banagher A.C. 0:29:12

250 Michael Munnelly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:29:06

251 Ann O Meara Ballyskenach A.C. 0:29:20

252 Dave Kavanagh 0:29:36

253 Kathleen Leonard Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:29:34

254 Pamela Darcy Ferbane A.C. 0:29:39

255 Anne-Maria Egan Ferbane A.C. 0:29:37

256 Sylvia Sweeney Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:29:40

257 Patrick Kennedy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:30:05

258 Valerie Barrett Clara A.C. 0:30:01

259 Liz Hanley Edenderry A.C. 0:30:05

260 Karen Kelly 0:30:07

261 Dearbhla Kelly Banagher A.C. 0:30:07

262 Claire Carroll Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:30:17

263 Dara Rigney 0:30:20

264 Imelda Grogan Ferbane A.C. 0:30:28

265 Siobhan Kelly Banagher A.C. 0:30:20

266 Louise McEvoy Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:30:24

267 Luke John Ryan Ballyskenach A.C. 0:30:43

268 Catherine Galvin Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:30:40

269 Sinead Finn 0:30:46

270 Claire Bracken Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:31:05

271 Fran Cullen Clara A.C. 0:31:03

272 Deirdre Doolin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:31:21

273 Brendan Minnock Clara A.C. 0:32:13

274 Kathleen Delaney Birr A.C. 0:32:26

275 Mark Ahern 0:32:34

276 Marie Flynn 0:32:22

277 Deirdre Regan Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:33:33

278 Linda Earley Ballyskenach A.C. 0:33:38

279 Vincent Lernihan Edenderry A.C. 0:34:01

280 Helen Reynolds Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:34:00

281 Fiona Mc Guinness 0:34:36

282 Marie Hayden 0:34:47

283 Bernard Doheny Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:35:19

284 Julianne Ryab 0:35:40

285 Deirdre Egan Ferbane A.C. 0:36:07

286 Lara Doheny 0:37:33

287 Jane Coburn 0:38:27

288 Lilian Lee Ballivor 0:42:11

Ashling Murphy 4 Mile Road race.

The inaugural Ashling Murphy 4 Mile Road race is Race 1 of the Offaly Athletics Endurance Race Series and incorporates the Offaly Novice, Senior and Masters Road race Championships. The race in on Sunday 22nd of May 2022 starting at 11am (walkers 10.40am sharp)

This race is run on a one looped course starting and finishing in the Tullamore Town Centre.

The route leads straight through the town all the way out Arden Road to Ben Scally Centra. Taking a left there all the way through the next roundabout and on to the Sragh Road. Left again back around towards the next roundabout and right onto Kilcruttin. At the Railway Station traffic lights taking a left back down the town to the finish line. Parking will be available at Bridge Centre Car Park, and Spollen's Car Park and Tanyard Car Park The entry fee is 15 euros and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Charity which Ashling's parents have set up. The Ashling Murphy Perpetual Trophy will be presented to the 1st lady finisher by Ashling Murphy's parents Ray and Kathleen. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd finishers and 1st O40, O45, O50, O60, O70 Male and Female.Online registration via POPUPRACES.IE

Any enquiries to info@offalyathletics.ie

FIXTURES

Ashling Murphy 4 Mile Race - May 22nd at 11am (10.30 for walkers)

Ballyskenach AC 5k - May 27th at 8pm

Naomh Mhuire AC 5k - June 10th at 7.30pm

Jack Cox 10k - June 19th at 10am.

Clara AC 5k - June 24th at 8pm

Frank Kilrane 10 mile Edenderry Ac - July 10th at 9.30am

Rhode AC - July 22nd at 7.30pm

Birr AC - July 29th at 7.30pm

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon - August 27th at 11am