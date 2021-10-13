Incredible action on Day 2 of Offaly Cross Country Championships

The Tullamore Harreirs men who competed in the Offaly Intermediate Cross Country Championships
Day 2 of the Offaly Cross Country Championships was another great success last weekend with the Intermediate Men and Women races starting off the morning followed by the Juvenile Uneven ages competitions.
Intermediate Ladies
Despite the very dense fog, the lush green field of Coolderry set the scene for another brilliant day of cross country running this morning. The ladies race kicked off with 26 county athletes lining out to cover the 5k distance taking in 2.5 laps of the course.
Nita Mcloughlin took the early lead and having won the Intermediate title a few years ago, she was running as a guest today. While she posed no championship threat to the ladies chasing her, Nita set a fast pace from the gun. Bridget O’Sullivan (Ferbane Ac) hung closely for the first 2 laps making her break in the last 1000m taking the 2021 Intermediate Ladies title with Nita finishing 2nd overall. Bridget’s club mate Ailbhe McDonnell took the silver medal and Tullamore Harriers’ Rita Daly took bronze. The race saw some great running from the ladies with most of them having competed in the Novice championships last weekend and now having this experience going forward for the Offaly Senior championships on the 31st of October.
In the team placings Tullamore ladies took the gold medals : Rita Daly, Rachel Henry, Blaithnaid McAuliffe and Ruth Galvin.
Ferbane were 2nd : Bridget O’Sullivan, Ailbhe McDonnell, Mary Blake and Catriona Daly
Ballyskenach 3rd : Karen Smyth, Mags O’Brien, Dolores Draper and Michelle Davis
Intermediate Men
The Intermediate men’s race was another cracking race with representation from Birr ac, Clara ac., Edenderry ac, Ballyskenach AC, Ferbane AC, Naomh Mhuire ac and Tullamore Harriers.
Pauric Ennis, Tullamore Harriers controlled the 8k race immediately and was a clear winner doubling up on his 2021 cross country championship titles having won the Offaly Novice last weekend. Barry Mooney and Jonathon Dunne both Tullamore Harriers had a good battle for 2nd place with Barry taking silver by just 10 seconds. Leonard Mooney the 4th Tullamore finisher (6th overall) joined the trio to take the 1st Intermediate men’s team prize.
Jimmy Coughlan, Naomh Mhuire had a great run finishing in 4th place boosting his team standing and along with Darren Bermingham (7th), Brendan Donagher (8th) and Ger Cleary (10th) the Naomh Mhuire lads took home silver team medals.
Birr Ac took bronze team placing with Andy Masterson, Nicky Dunne, Dervish Bartlett and Joe Brophy crossing the line in succession in 21st,22nd, 23rd and 24th place.
Great running all around and hopefully all club colours will be on show for the finale of the 2021 Offaly Cross Country Championships on the 31st of October.
Juvenile Uneven Ages Championships
Immediately after the seniors, the juvenile athletes eagerly made their way to the start line with the U9 girls first off. At this stage the fog was beginning to lift allowing spectators view the races at this superb cross country race venue. Again Offaly Athletics wish to thank Tom Parlon for the use of his land for the championships.
Well done to all the young athletes, their coaches, parents and all involved in organising the events.
Full Results:
U9 GIRLS – 500m
1st Beth Bairead Tullamore Harriers
2nd Matilda Cusack Tullamore Harriers
3rd Audrey Evans Edenderry ac
4th Alice Cunningham Tullamore Harriers
5th Kate Minnock Tullamore Harriers
6th Emmie Farrelly Edenderry ac
7th Siobhan Shanahan Ballyskenach ac
8th Anna Douglas Ballyskenach ac
9th Emily Murphy Ballyskenach ac
10th Ciara Brereton Ballyskenach ac
11th Lauren Maher Ballyskenach ac
12th Rachel Brereton Ballyskenach ac
13th Sophie Gallagher Tullamore Harriers
14th Iseult Lawlor Tullamore Harriers
15th Holly Larkin Tullamore Harriers
16th Emily Egan Ballyskenach ac
U9 BOYS – 500m
1st TJ Breslin Ballyskenach ac
2nd Kyryl Lebid Tullamore Harriers
3rd Andrew Delaney Ballyskenach ac
4th Joe Moore Edenderry ac
5th Mark Horodetskyy Tullamore Harriers
6th Jason McKinney Tullamore Harriers
7th Hugh Murphy Tullamore Harriers
8th Oisin Spollen Tullamore Harriers
9th Aaron Connolly Ballyskenach ac
10th Oran Waldron Ferbane ac
11th Daniel Byrne Ballyskenach ac
12th Liam Bracken Tullamore Harriers
13th Lughaidh Buckley Ballyskenach ac
14th Layton Buckley Ferbane ac
15th Matthew Byrne Ballyskenach ac
U11 GIRLS – 1000m
1st Andrea Evans Edenderry ac
2nd Isabel Mooney Tullamore Harriers
3rd Emily Morris Tullamore Harriers
4th Amy Minnock Tullamore Harriers
5th Mollie King Birr ac
6th Grace Connolly Tullamore Harriers
7th Jessica Dooley Tullamore Harriers
8th Hannah Crombie Tullamore Harriers
9th Kate McKinney Tullamore Harriers
10th Amy Duncan Tullamore Harriers
11th Lillie Bracken Tullamore Harriers
12th Nia Grace Kelly Tullamore Harriers
13th Áine Ryan Tullamore Harriers
14th Eabha O’Meara Birr ac
15th Ada Davis Flynn Tullamore Harriers
U11 BOYS – 1000m
1st Tony Óg Douglas Ballyskenach ac
2nd Daniel Maher Ballyskenach ac
3rd Clyde Buckley Ferbane ac
4th Cian McLoughlin Ballyskenach ac
5th Charlie Murphy Ballyskenach ac
6th Shane Moore Edenderry ac
7th Adam Kelly Ferbane ac
8th Daire Spollen Tullamore Harriers
9th Billy Comerford Ballyskenach ac
10th Patrick Comerford Ballyskenach ac
11th Josh Wright Ballyskenach ac
12th Patrick Byrne Ballyskenach ac
13th Dylan Breen Ballyskenach ac
U13 GIRLS – 2000m
1st Emma Mooney Tullamore Harriers
2nd Monika Stopka Tullamore Harriers
3rd Sarah Minnock Tullamore Harriers
4th Adelyn Walsh Tullamore Harriers
5th Mia Gallagher Tullamore Harriers
6th Solomiya Horodetska Tullamore Harriers
7th Eva Rose Kelly Tullamore Harriers
8th Grace Foran Edenderry ac
9thbElise Cusack Tullamore Harriers
10th Mary Kilraine Edenderry ac
11th Roisin Cotter Tullamore Harriers
12th Saoirse Hoyne Ballyskenach ac
13th Alice Murray Birr ac
14th Emma Flannery Ballyskenach ac
15th Anna Tierney Ballyskenach ac
16th Saoirse O’Meara Birr ac
U13 BOYS – 2000m
1st Conor Murtagh Tullamore Harriers
2nd Liam York Tullamore Harriers
3rd Dylan Buckley Ferbane ac
4th Nathan Newham Tullamore Harriers
5th Kyle Connolly Ballyskenach ac
U15 GIRLS – 2500m
1st Andrea Ryan Tullamore Harriers
2nd Niamh Garvey Tullamore Harriers
3rd Eabhadh Multaney Kelly Tullamore Harriers
4th Kara Daly Tullamore Harriers
5th Saoirse Murtagh Tullamore Harriers
6th Polly Duffy Tullamore Harriers
7th Rachel Donegan Tullamore Harriers
8th Leah Murray Birr ac
U15 BOYS – 2500m
1st Luke Mahon Tullamore Harriers
2nd Darragh Hoyne Ballyskenach ac
3rd Johnny Foran Edenderry ac
4th Tommy Burns Edenderry ac
U17 GIRLS – 3500m
1st Imelda Lambe Tullamore Harriers
2nd Sinead Walsh Tullamore Harriers
3rd Jane Maher Tullamore Harriers
4th Emily Cunningham Tullamore Harriers
U17 BOYS – 3500m
1st Luke Duffy Tullamore Harriers
2nd Tom Perry Birr ac
3rd Harry Kearney Tullamore Harriers
