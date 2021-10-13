Incredible action on Day 2 of Offaly Cross Country Championships

Day 2 of the Offaly Cross Country Championships was another great success last weekend with the Intermediate Men and Women races starting off the morning followed by the Juvenile Uneven ages competitions.

Intermediate Ladies

Despite the very dense fog, the lush green field of Coolderry set the scene for another brilliant day of cross country running this morning. The ladies race kicked off with 26 county athletes lining out to cover the 5k distance taking in 2.5 laps of the course.

Nita Mcloughlin took the early lead and having won the Intermediate title a few years ago, she was running as a guest today. While she posed no championship threat to the ladies chasing her, Nita set a fast pace from the gun. Bridget O’Sullivan (Ferbane Ac) hung closely for the first 2 laps making her break in the last 1000m taking the 2021 Intermediate Ladies title with Nita finishing 2nd overall. Bridget’s club mate Ailbhe McDonnell took the silver medal and Tullamore Harriers’ Rita Daly took bronze. The race saw some great running from the ladies with most of them having competed in the Novice championships last weekend and now having this experience going forward for the Offaly Senior championships on the 31st of October.

In the team placings Tullamore ladies took the gold medals : Rita Daly, Rachel Henry, Blaithnaid McAuliffe and Ruth Galvin.

Ferbane were 2nd : Bridget O’Sullivan, Ailbhe McDonnell, Mary Blake and Catriona Daly

Ballyskenach 3rd : Karen Smyth, Mags O’Brien, Dolores Draper and Michelle Davis

Intermediate Men

The Intermediate men’s race was another cracking race with representation from Birr ac, Clara ac., Edenderry ac, Ballyskenach AC, Ferbane AC, Naomh Mhuire ac and Tullamore Harriers.

Pauric Ennis, Tullamore Harriers controlled the 8k race immediately and was a clear winner doubling up on his 2021 cross country championship titles having won the Offaly Novice last weekend. Barry Mooney and Jonathon Dunne both Tullamore Harriers had a good battle for 2nd place with Barry taking silver by just 10 seconds. Leonard Mooney the 4th Tullamore finisher (6th overall) joined the trio to take the 1st Intermediate men’s team prize.

Jimmy Coughlan, Naomh Mhuire had a great run finishing in 4th place boosting his team standing and along with Darren Bermingham (7th), Brendan Donagher (8th) and Ger Cleary (10th) the Naomh Mhuire lads took home silver team medals.

Birr Ac took bronze team placing with Andy Masterson, Nicky Dunne, Dervish Bartlett and Joe Brophy crossing the line in succession in 21st,22nd, 23rd and 24th place.

Great running all around and hopefully all club colours will be on show for the finale of the 2021 Offaly Cross Country Championships on the 31st of October.

Juvenile Uneven Ages Championships

Immediately after the seniors, the juvenile athletes eagerly made their way to the start line with the U9 girls first off. At this stage the fog was beginning to lift allowing spectators view the races at this superb cross country race venue. Again Offaly Athletics wish to thank Tom Parlon for the use of his land for the championships.

Well done to all the young athletes, their coaches, parents and all involved in organising the events.

Full Results:

U9 GIRLS – 500m

1st​ Beth Bairead​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd​ Matilda Cusack​​​ Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Audrey Evans​​​ Edenderry ac

4th​ Alice Cunningham​​ Tullamore Harriers

5th​ Kate Minnock​​​ Tullamore Harriers

6th​ Emmie Farrelly ​​​Edenderry ac

7th​ Siobhan Shanahan​​ Ballyskenach ac

8th​ Anna Douglas​​​ Ballyskenach ac

9th​ Emily Murphy​​​ Ballyskenach ac

10th ​Ciara Brereton ​​​Ballyskenach ac

11th​ Lauren Maher ​​​Ballyskenach ac

12th​ Rachel Brereton​​ Ballyskenach ac

13th​ Sophie Gallagher​​ Tullamore Harriers

14th​ Iseult Lawlor​​​ Tullamore Harriers

15th​ Holly Larkin​​​ Tullamore Harriers

16th​ Emily Egan ​​​Ballyskenach ac

U9 BOYS – 500m

1st​ TJ Breslin ​​​Ballyskenach ac

2nd​ Kyryl Lebid​​​ Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Andrew Delaney​​ Ballyskenach ac

4th​ Joe Moore​​​ Edenderry ac

5th​ Mark Horodetskyy​​ Tullamore Harriers

6th​ Jason McKinney​​​ Tullamore Harriers

7th Hugh Murphy​​​ Tullamore Harriers

8th​ Oisin Spollen​​​ Tullamore Harriers

9th ​Aaron Connolly​​​ Ballyskenach ac

10th​ Oran Waldron​​​ Ferbane ac

11th​ Daniel Byrne​​​ Ballyskenach ac

12th​ Liam Bracken​​​ Tullamore Harriers

13th​ Lughaidh Buckley ​​Ballyskenach ac

14th​ Layton Buckley​​​ Ferbane ac

15th​ Matthew Byrne​​​ Ballyskenach ac

U11 GIRLS – 1000m

1st​ Andrea Evans​​​ Edenderry ac

2nd​ Isabel Mooney​​​ Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Emily Morris ​​​Tullamore Harriers

4th​ Amy Minnock​​​ Tullamore Harriers

5th​ Mollie King​​​ Birr ac

6th​ Grace Connolly​​​ Tullamore Harriers

7th​ Jessica Dooley​​​ Tullamore Harriers

8th​ Hannah Crombie​​ Tullamore Harriers

9th​ Kate McKinney​​​ Tullamore Harriers

10th ​Amy Duncan​​​ Tullamore Harriers

11th​ Lillie Bracken​​​ Tullamore Harriers

12th​ Nia Grace Kelly​​​ Tullamore Harriers

13th​ Áine Ryan​​​ Tullamore Harriers

14th​ Eabha O’Meara​​​ Birr ac

15th​ Ada Davis Flynn​​​ Tullamore Harriers

U11 BOYS – 1000m

1st ​Tony Óg Douglas​​ Ballyskenach ac

2nd​ Daniel Maher ​​​Ballyskenach ac

3rd​ Clyde Buckley​​​ Ferbane ac

4th​ Cian McLoughlin​​ Ballyskenach ac

5th​ Charlie Murphy​​​ Ballyskenach ac

6th​ Shane Moore ​​​Edenderry ac

7th ​Adam Kelly​​​ Ferbane ac

8th​ Daire Spollen​​​ Tullamore Harriers

9th ​Billy Comerford​​​ Ballyskenach ac

10th​ Patrick Comerford​​ Ballyskenach ac

11th​ Josh Wright ​​​Ballyskenach ac

12th​ Patrick Byrne​​​ Ballyskenach ac

13th​ Dylan Breen​​​ Ballyskenach ac

U13 GIRLS – 2000m

1st​ Emma Mooney​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd ​Monika Stopka​​​ Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Sarah Minnock​​​ Tullamore Harriers

4th​ Adelyn Walsh​​​ Tullamore Harriers

5th​ Mia Gallagher​​​ Tullamore Harriers

6th​ Solomiya Horodetska​​ Tullamore Harriers

7th​ Eva Rose Kelly​​​ Tullamore Harriers

8th​ Grace Foran​​​ Edenderry ac

9th​bElise Cusack​​​ Tullamore Harriers

10th​ Mary Kilraine​​​ Edenderry ac

11th​ Roisin Cotter​​​ Tullamore Harriers

12th​ Saoirse Hoyne​​​ Ballyskenach ac

13th​ Alice Murray​​​ Birr​ ac

14th​ Emma Flannery​​​ Ballyskenach ac

15th​ Anna Tierney​​​ Ballyskenach ac

16th​ Saoirse O’Meara​​ Birr ac

U13 BOYS – 2000m

1st​ Conor Murtagh​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd​ Liam York ​​​Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Dylan Buckley​​​ Ferbane ac

4th​ Nathan Newham​​ Tullamore Harriers

5th​ Kyle Connolly​​​ Ballyskenach ac

U15 GIRLS – 2500m

1st​ Andrea Ryan​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd ​Niamh Garvey​​​ Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Eabhadh Multaney Kelly​ Tullamore Harriers

4th​ Kara Daly​​​ Tullamore Harriers

5th ​Saoirse Murtagh​​ Tullamore Harriers

6th​ Polly Duffy​​​ Tullamore Harriers

7th​ Rachel Donegan​​ Tullamore Harriers

8th​ Leah Murray​​​ Birr ac

U15 BOYS – 2500m

1st​ Luke Mahon​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd​ Darragh Hoyne​​​ Ballyskenach ac

3rd​ Johnny Foran​​​ Edenderry ac

4th​ Tommy Burns​​​ Edenderry ac

U17 GIRLS – 3500m

1st​ Imelda Lambe​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd ​Sinead Walsh​​​ Tullamore Harriers

3rd​ Jane Maher ​​​Tullamore Harriers

4th​ Emily Cunningham ​​Tullamore Harriers

U17 BOYS – 3500m

1st​ Luke Duffy​​​ Tullamore Harriers

2nd​ Tom Perry​​​ Birr ac

3rd​ Harry Kearney​​​ Tullamore Harriers