Offaly GAA Club launches new nursery programme

A NEW beginning in Ferbane/Belmont minor club took place last Wednesday evening as Ferbane Falcons Football nursery was launched in Ferbane GAA centre in sweltering sunshine.

The launch was overseen by Liam O'Reilly (Offaly GAA Games Development Manager) who wished the club well and was delighted to see the club introduce this element to add to the already ongoing games and coaching programme from U7 to U17. He encouraged parents to get involved in this activity in the club and it may lead to future coaches within the club in years to come.

Liam Cullinan (Ferbane/Belmont Coaching Officer) thanked Liam O'Reilly for all the encouragement and assistance he gives Offaly clubs to start up new initiatives such as nurseries within clubs. The club was delighted that Paul Wynne would coordinate the nursery initially until a new GPO was appointed for the club and area. Mention was made by Liam of the organisation initially by Ray Brady of this year's U7 group which then split up into the 4 to 6 year old nursery been looked after by Paul and the U7 group which Ray coaches for go-games. Liam made particular reference to Offaly minor football keeper David Dunican who helps with the nursery group coaching and stated that the success of the club was not solely judged on trophies and competitions won but he hoped these young kids would still continue be involved like David when they got to minor age group.

Lastly, there was a special mention and round of applause on the evening to acknowledge Cillian Largan who came up with the name "Ferbane Falcons" in a competition ran by Paul Wynne for the nursery group. Here’s hoping these kids fly for Ferbane / Belmont and Offaly GAA in the future. The Falcons Nursery continues each Wednesday evening in Ferbane GAA Centre at 6:30pm.