All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Offaly GAA
Wednesday, July July 28
Moystown: 2020 U-15 HC S/F, Tullamore v St Rynagh's (R Dunne) 7.00pm.
Birr: 2020 U-15 HC S/F, Kilcormac-Killoughey v SBK (M Walsh) 7.00pm.
Mucklagh: 2020 U-15 Hurling “A” Shield, Birr v Ballinamere-Durrow (J Longworth) 7.00pm.
(First named at home)
U-13 Hurling Championship
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Ferbane-Belmont (A Gavin) 7.30pm.
U-15 “B” Hurling Competition
Gracefield v Na Fianna (C Groome) 7.00pm.
Thursday, July 29
(First named at home)
U-13 “C” Hurling Competition
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Tullamore (J Sampson) 7.00pm;
Coolderry v CRC Gaels (M Walsh) 7.00pm;
Edenderry v Gracefield (C Groome) 7.00pm.
Division 4 Hurling League
Shamrocks v Gracefield (M Walsh) 7.00pm.
Friday, July 30
Carrig: 2020 U-17 Hurling Competition Shield, Coolderry v Birr (SM Maher) 7.00pm.
(First named at home)
U-13 Football Championship
Rhode Og v Ferbane-Belmont (M Ennis) 7.00pm.
Division 1 Hurling League
Drumcullen v Belmont (D McLoughlin) 8.00pm; Birr v Coolderry (S Guinan) 8.00pm.
Saturday, July 31
Portlaoise: All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final, Offaly v Cork 5.15pm.
(First named at home)
Division 3 Hurling League
Carrig-Riverstown v Ballyskenagh-Killavilla (K Dooley) 7.00pm; Birr v Kinnitty (N Flynn) 7.00pm; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Ballinamere (C Groome) 7.00pm; Clodiagh Gaels v Clara (N Cooney) 7.00pm.
Division 4 Hurling League
Tullamore v Seir Kieran (G Keyes) 7.00pm.
Sunday, August 1
Croke Park: Christy Ring Cup final, Offaly v Derry 1.00pm.
Birr: 2020 U-15 Hurling Championship final, St Rynagh's or Tullamore v Kilcormac-Killoughey or SBK 7.00pm.
(First named at home)
U-13 Football Championship
Tullamore v Ballinamere-Durrow (N Cooney) 10.30am;
Cloghan v Clara (S Donoghue) 11.00am;
St Broughan's v Na Fianna (E O'Connor) 11.00am;
Edenderry v St Vincent's (P Gallagher) 11.00am;
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Birr (M Conroy) 11.00am.
2020 U-15 “B” Hurling Competition
Clara v Gracefield (J Longworth) 5.00pm; Na Fianna v Ferbane-Belmont (R Dunne) 5.00pm.
Tuesday, August 3
Rhode: Division 1 FL, Rhode v Clara (E O'Connor) 8.00pm.
