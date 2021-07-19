Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Season ends for Offaly soccer cubs

Killeigh soccer cubs display their medals while enjoying well deserved ice creams

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

After a great season with the Killeigh cubs, Saturday week last brought an end to a great season of football for four, five and six year old girls and boys with numbers hitting 50 on most Saturdays. It’s great to see that the future of the Killeigh club is secure.

Many thanks to all the parents who brought their kids every Saturday to the new facility in Derrybeg and to all the boys and girls who were so enthusiastic. Lots of fun was had by all, the boys & girls & the coaches alike.

Our final session saw all the boys & girls receiving medals from chairperson Ollie O’Connell and a big surprise with the arrival of the ice-cream van.

A big thanks to all the coaches Conor Staunton, Kane Lynch, Dave McAndrew, Colin Farrell, James Berine, Frank McEvoy, Fergie Gorman, Chris Bryant and Mickey Feery, to the two trainees Molly Dunne and Leah Gallagher, to the Covid officer Sylvia Kelly, to Padraic Kelly for his sponsorship and not forgetting Majella Feery and to everyone who supported, took part, helped in any way, thank you one and all. 

The club would like to wish everyone a happy and safe summer. Looking forward to seeing you all again in September.

