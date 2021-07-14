Shane Lowry won't be the only Offaly man on course at the Open

Shane Lowry won't be the only Offaly man on course at the Open

Birr's Richie Coughlan during the 2000 Irish Open

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry is the star attraction at Royal St Georges this week as defending champion. 

As Offaly interest goes in big sporting events, Lowry has given us some of our greatest days, and certainly on the international front. 

But he won't be the only man flying the Faithful flag at The Open this week as one-time tour pro Richie Coughlan walks behind the tape as caddie for young US player Cole Hammer. 

The Birr man will carry the bag for the rising US player in his first appearance at the competition. 

Richie was the first 'rookie' golfer to qualify from Tour School with both US and European pro tour cards simultaneously and he played on the US PGA Tour for a short period. 

He is now a coach in the US. 

If Shane can't repeat his trick from 2019 this week, Irish and Offaly fans in particular will have a close eye on a shock in the shape of Cole Hammer. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie