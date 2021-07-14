Shane Lowry won't be the only Offaly man on course at the Open

Shane Lowry is the star attraction at Royal St Georges this week as defending champion.

As Offaly interest goes in big sporting events, Lowry has given us some of our greatest days, and certainly on the international front.

But he won't be the only man flying the Faithful flag at The Open this week as one-time tour pro Richie Coughlan walks behind the tape as caddie for young US player Cole Hammer.

The Birr man will carry the bag for the rising US player in his first appearance at the competition.

Richie was the first 'rookie' golfer to qualify from Tour School with both US and European pro tour cards simultaneously and he played on the US PGA Tour for a short period.

He is now a coach in the US.

If Shane can't repeat his trick from 2019 this week, Irish and Offaly fans in particular will have a close eye on a shock in the shape of Cole Hammer.