Offaly's Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling Club launches 2021 Peatlands tour

Offaly's Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling Club launches 2021 Peatlands tour

Launching the Daingean peatlands cycling tour.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

ON Friday the 25th of June the Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling club in Daingean were delighted to launch the 2021 Peatlands tour. The popular leisure cycling event, which is typically held annually in May was cancelled in 2020 due to covid and was postponed this year.  

Over the past 5 years the Peatlands Tour has raised over €15,000 for local charities and attracts cyclists from around the country.

This years’ Peatlands Tour is taking place on Saturday the 14th of August under strict covid guidelines.  This event’s main benefactor is the community run Molesworth Bridge Playground in Daingean, with key sponsors including Carey’s Bus Hire, Midland Veterinary and the Tullamore Credit Union.

Entry is €20 for cycling Ireland members and €30 for non-members. There are two routes available, either a 40km or 80km; all are welcome to participate.

Due to Covid 19 – all bookings must be made online prior to the event. Please visit the Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page to register and for more information. You can also register here: https://eventmaster.ie/event/yKA1IP0SVy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie