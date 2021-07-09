Offaly's Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling Club launches 2021 Peatlands tour

Launching the Daingean peatlands cycling tour.
ON Friday the 25th of June the Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling club in Daingean were delighted to launch the 2021 Peatlands tour. The popular leisure cycling event, which is typically held annually in May was cancelled in 2020 due to covid and was postponed this year.
Over the past 5 years the Peatlands Tour has raised over €15,000 for local charities and attracts cyclists from around the country.
This years’ Peatlands Tour is taking place on Saturday the 14th of August under strict covid guidelines. This event’s main benefactor is the community run Molesworth Bridge Playground in Daingean, with key sponsors including Carey’s Bus Hire, Midland Veterinary and the Tullamore Credit Union.
Entry is €20 for cycling Ireland members and €30 for non-members. There are two routes available, either a 40km or 80km; all are welcome to participate.
Due to Covid 19 – all bookings must be made online prior to the event. Please visit the Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page to register and for more information. You can also register here: https://eventmaster.ie/event/yKA1IP0SVy
