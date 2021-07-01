Shane Lowry gets off to sluggish start at Irish Open

Shane Lowry shakes hands with Martin Kaymer after their opening round at the 2021 Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry made a relatively slow start to the Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny on Thursday morning.

Teeing off from the tenth, the Clara man was one over par after just four holes but managed to make the shot back with birdie on 15 before going under par with another on the 17th green.

He made the turn at one under and he basically mirrored his front nine on the way back to the clubhouse. Two birdies and a bogey saw him sign for a two under par round of 70. 

The 2009 winner of the event is now six shots off early leader Lucas Herbert who shot an impressive eight under par round of 64.

Shane Lowry will return to the course at 1pm on Friday for his second round. He is currently in a share of 43rd place but first round action is continuing.

PICTURED: Shane Lowry putts on the ninth green on Thursday

