Doon GAA in joint fundraiser with Roscommon club

Doon GAA in Offaly is running over 100km along with Michael Glaveys GAA Club in Roscommon. Swap the ball is a 100k Solo joint fundraiser between Doon GAA and Michael Glaveys GAA. It is a fundraiser for both clubs and they will also support a local charity from the proceeds.

Doon GAA's nominated charity is Jigsaw Offaly and Michael Glaveys GAA's nominated charity is Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

It takes place on Saturday, May 29. Doon participants will leave Doon GAA pitch and arrive in Knockcroghery, they will each hop, solo or carry the ball for up to 500 metres before passing the ball to the next participant.

Michael Glaveys' participants will leave Michael Glaveys GAA club to arrive in Knockcroghery, they will each hop, solo or carry the ball for up to 500 metres before passing the ball to the next participant.

The final participant for each club will meet in Knockcroghery and they will swap the ball.

There is over 250 participants and a great buzz created in both clubs. It will be kicking off at 9.30am in both clubs on Saturday the 29th May. They have raised over €100,000 to date and all support will be appreciated.