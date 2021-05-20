A round-up of the week's greyhound action in the Midlands

The week both started and finished with the Irish Cesarewitch in Mullingar. Sem-ifinals on Monday and final on Sunday afternoon.

Early week racing

The semi-finals of the Irish Cesarewitch were the highlight of a decent card in Mullingar on Monday week last. Twelve quality dogs went to traps with Ripley lad doing Offaly proud, winning his heat for Paddy McCormack in 33.42 (70 slow) by a neck. The other semi went to Akay Forty Seven in 33.23 (70 slow) by two lengths for Pat Buckley.

Three Offaly winners on the supporting card. In an A3 grade Another Place was a four length winner for Clara owner Bernard (Sonny) Walsh in a decent 29.82 (60 slow). The iron man from Rhode was back in the winners enclosure when Fahy Polly won an A4 grade in 29.86 (60 slow) by one length. Our final winner on Monday was in an AO grade as Kementari had his tenth career win, for Edenderry owner/trainer Paul Cronin, in 29.83 (60 slow) by one length. Add in this dogs ten runner-up finishes and multiple third places he has only been out of the frame a few times in his thirty four races and proven quite a money spinner for Cronin.

In Newbridge, on Thursday, in an A2 contest, Fahy Peach won in 28.94 by a head for Paddy again.

Friday’s Racing

In Kilkenny, in the quarter-finals of the Champion Open Unraced stake, as happened in the first round, Grangeview Mac was fastest for Lorrha owner Michael Hogan in 29.02 (30 slow) by one length.

Some top class fare on show in Shelbourne, in the semi-finals of the Islandbridge Open sprint Paradise Mission was fastest of the two for Sean Meade in 18.68 by one length. The other semi went to Galtee Xtra for Thomas O’Donovan in 18.79 by five lengths. One final of note was in the A2 Talking Dogs Stake, the €2k first prize went to Matts Shadow (Droopys Jet-Matts Marine) in 28.61 by three lengths for Shane and Ryan Nugent.

In Tralee, in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Lee Strand Open 550, Tullig Goshen was fastest for Monty and Pat Ahern in 30.02 (10 slow) by seven lengths. Fresh from winning the Dowling coursing cup and has now made it ten wins from ten starts, Ballymac Rule won in 30.11 (10 slow) for Liam Dowling. Paddy McCormack's good run continued as his two dogs Ripley Lightning and Fahy Devine both qualified for Friday’s semi-finals after the long drive to south Kerry.

Saturday’s Racing

One of the best juvenile events of the year got underway on Saturday, the Produce Stakes. The renowned greyhound enthusiast Larry O’Rourke once again sponsored this valuable stake. The stake always produces a great champion with last years winner Newinn Taylor going on to lift the biggest prize in world greyhound racing, the Irish Derby, for Graham Holland. Eight exciting heats went to post, with fast times in all. Holland once again dominated with four wins. Karol Ramsbottom had a double with one of his dogs going fastest in a time of 28.28 winning by eight lengths. One of Holland’s winners was next fastest, Mallogs Marley passed the line in 28.42 by six lengths.

In Curraheen Park in Cork, in the final of the Clona Blaze at Stud Open 525, prolific winner Skywalker Barry (Droopys Jet- Calazghe Jan) once again showed his class for Mark O’Donovan when winning by three lengths 28.16. When you add in the Select Stakes in Waterford and the Dublin Juvenile Derby and the €7.5k he won here Barry has now amassed just under €40k in winning prize money and still only two and half years old.

In Limerick, in the final of the SIS Limerick Oaks, Scooby Princess (Ballymac Eske- Mountaylor Queen) won the first prize of €3.5k for Killenaule trainer Jennifer O’Donnell, in 28.39, by three lengths.

In Shelbourne Park, in the final of the Barking Buzz AO 575 stake, Kildallon Pearl (Droopys Sydney- Mags Image) won the €1.5k pot for Mullingar owners Pauric and Noreen Weir and trainer David Murray, in 31.07, by a head. Two Offaly winners on the supporting card, both for Croghan trainer Gerry Merriman. Highview Magnet made it three wins from four starts in an A1 contest, in 28.55, by two lengths with Highview Secure winning an AO 525 in 28.85 by one length.

Sunday’s Racing

The final of the SIS Irish Cesarewitch Open 600 was the highlight of a great days racing at the matinee meeting in Mullingar. Last years runner up Amazing Alice (Aero Majestic-Droopys Coast) was not going to be denied this year, pinging the lids from trap two and she was never headed in a winning time of 33.20 (60 slow) by two lengths at 9/4. This was Alice’s tenth win and the €7k first prize has brought her career earnings to over €14k for her trainer Pat Guilfoyle. Paddy McCormack’s Ripley Lad finished second and won himself €2k and he has now amassed over €12k.

There were three Offaly winners as well to crown off a fine days racing. In an A5 race Weather Maker crossed the line in first place for Ballycommon owner Peter Raine in 30.13 (50 slow) by a head at 4/1. In an A3 race, Lingrawn Salmon won in 29.84 (50 slow) also by a head for Moneygall owner Liam Jones at a big price of 10/1. Our final winner of the week was Optic Cloakzy for Edenderry owner/ trainer David Hanlon in 29.53 (50 slow) by two lengths at 9/4 favorite.

Upcoming Events

Friday, semi-finals of the Champion Open Unraced in Kilkenny, semifinals of the Lee Strand Open 550 in Tralee and final of the Islandbridge Open sprint in Shelbourne. Saturday, quarterfinals of the Produce Stakes in Clonmel.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

Highview Secure gets the vote this week for Croghan trainer Gerry Merriman, winning an AO 525, in 28.85, by one length on a Saturday night in Shelbourne which is no mean feat.

Offaly Winners

There were ten Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved.