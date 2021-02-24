Tributes paid to stalwart Offaly GAA man

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Martin Heffernan, a stalwart member and former player with Tullamore GAA Club who also served a long period as Secretary of Offaly Bord na nOg.

Mr Heffernan passed away earlier this week and his Funeral Mass will be celebrated, under Government Covid restrictions, in the Church of the Assumption on Thursday morning next at 10am.

Leading tributes to the deceased, the Chairman of Tullamore GAA club, Tom Martin said Martin had served the club with distinction in a number of different capacities over many decades.

“Most notably as a player and he was a member of the 1973 championship winning team but later as club secretary for a number of years,” said Mr Martin.

He also recalled the deceased's work as Bord na nOg Secretary and said it was particularly poignant that his passing had come just a few weeks after the death of long serving Bord na nOg Chairman, Tony Cassidy.

Deceased's remains will be removed from his home, No. 37 Thornsberry Estate, on Thursday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption (via Kearney Park & Convent View) arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

The cortege will travel to Tullamore GAA Centre after Mass and then leave for Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from Martin's house, outside the Church, or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/

church-of-the-assumption-tullamore.

Predeceased by his daughter Doreen, parents Annie and Martin and his sister Maisie, Martin will be sadly missed and always remembered by his heartbroken wife Nuala and family Derek, Derville, Dara, Deirdre, Debbie, Dermot, Deicola and David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adored grandchildren and great-grandson, sisters Bridie (Waters) and Anna (Hynes), brothers Pat and Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends to whom the deepest sympathy is extended.