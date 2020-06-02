Update on College Football season opener between Notre Dame and Navy
The College Football season opener between Notre Dame and Navy will not now be played in Dublin as was planned on August 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The game will now be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
The game was sold out and would have drawn an expected 40,000 fans from America to Dublin.
