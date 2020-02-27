Edenderry Team905 cycling notes (February 28)

Pat Jones Memorial Cycle

Preparations continue for the 2020 running of the Pat Jones Memorial Cycle which will take place on Saturday, April 11. The committee, under the chairmanship of Brendan McAulliffe, is busy liaising with the various organisations and individuals that are required to make the event on the day a successful venture. The logistics of the PJMC can be difficult to negotiate, given that the event runs through four counties and passes through several towns and villages along both its 92 and 40 kilometre routes. There are many junctions to manage and the marshalling of these is of the utmost importance on the day. Also there are many other organisations without whom we would find it very difficult to get the event up and running, including Red Cross services, Cionn Torc Motorcycle Club, Milltownpass Community Group and GAA, sponsors, local shops, St. Mary’s Secondary School, An Garda Siochana, Local Authorities and many more. This is the seventh edition of the PJMC, which has already raised in excess of €30,000 for local charitable organisations. This year’s beneficiaries are the North Offaly Community Development Network (Meals on Wheels) and the Holles Street Hospital Foundation Neo-Natal Unit. Anyone that would like to make a donation to the fundraising effort, but who may not be able to participate on the day, can contact any member of the Event or Club committee.

Beginners’ Spin

Team905 have already started a Beginners’ Spin for 2020 to encourage anybody who would like to cycle on the PJMC on either the 40km or the 92km route. The spin leaves the Harbour at Edenderry every Saturday at 9.05am and will be led by club member John Kane. At present, the distance covered is 40 to 50 kilometres at a manageable pace, although there will be options to cut it shorter if necessary. If you would like to take up a really healthy pursuit in great company why not come

along next Saturday and try it out? You will need a reasonable road bike in good condition and a safety helmet is compulsory. John can be contacted at 087-4193319 if you need any further information.

