Members of the public and those interested in taking up a new sport are invited to two open days at Tullamore Squash Club.

The club is having two open nights on Friday, February 7 and Monday, February 10.

Both evenings will commence from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and will feature demonstrations.

The club is located behind the GAA club.

You can find out more on the club's Facebook page or on www.tullamoresquashclub.ie.