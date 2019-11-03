Draw made for Laois footballers 2020 O'Byrne Cup campaign

Fixtures announced for Offaly's 2020 O'Byrne Cup campaign
For the second year in-a-row, the pre-season O'Byrne Cup competition is set to kick-off before Christmas before the semi-final line-up is completed in early January.
Offaly are in a group with Laois and Wexford and they will also play Louth in the crossover element of the tournament.
Two rounds will take place in late 2019 before a Christmas break prior to the semi-final stage getting underway in January.
This year's competition sees the 11 participating counties have been split into three groups, two groups of three and one group of four - while the five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin have once again received a bye to the semi-final stage.
O’Byrne Cup 2020
Group 1: Kildare, Longford, Carlow, Wicklow.
Group 2: Laois, Offaly, Wexford.
Group 3: Meath, Louth, Westmeath.
Fixtures
December 7: Kildare v Longford, Carlow v Wicklow, Laois v Offaly, Meath v Louth, Wexford v Westmeath.
December 14: Longford v Carlow, Wicklow v Kildare, Wexford v Laois, Westmeath v Meath, Louth v Offaly.
January 4: Carlow v Kildare, Wicklow v Longford, Offaly v Wexford, Louth v Westmeath, Meath v Laois.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on