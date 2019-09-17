Tullamore Harriers Report (September 18)

An Ríocht Road Race Series

Jim Langan competed in the final race in the An Ríocht AC 5k Autumn series in Castleisland, Co.Kerry on Friday, September 13, finishing first O70 for the third week in a row in a time of 28.48, and also winning the series in his age category. Well done Jim.

Greenway Half Marathon

Well done to Melissa Hogan who clocked 2.59.23 for the Greenway Half Marathon hosted by West Waterford AC on Saturday, September 14.

Charleville Half Marathon

We had three boys in the blue and white competing in the Charleville Half Marathon on Sunday, September 15. It claims to be the fastest half marathon in the land and had over 1,000 finishers. It was won by David Flynn (Clonliffe AC) in a super time of 1.03.41. Well done to the Tullamore Harriers’ lads: Dermot Smith 1:30:53, John O'Connell 1:33:22 and Ray Murray 1:56:58.

Rathangan Runners 5 Mile Road Race

Richie Faulkner was 4th overall in the Rathangan Runners 5 mile race, held on Sunday, September 15, in a time of 30.38. Well done Richie.

Dingle Half Marathon

Congratulations to Eddie Garry who was 7th overall in the Dingle Half Marathon, held on September 7. The race is infamous for its most beautiful scenic course around the Dingle Peninsula. Eddie posted a superb 1.20.37 on the undulating course. Gerry Dunican also ran the Dingle Half Marathon and posted 1.48.57. Well done to you both.

Fixtures

Sun 6th October Offaly Cross Country 2019 Novice/Master & Juvenile Even ages – Killeigh

Sun 13th October Offaly Cross Country 2019 Intermediate & Juvenile Uneven ages – Killeigh

Sat 2nd November Offaly Cross Country 2019 Senior – Killeigh

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamore.com.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.