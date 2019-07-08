Offaly Athletics Report (July 8)
Offaly Senior and Masters Track & Field Championships 2019
On Thursday next, June 11 the annual Offaly Athletics Senior and Masters Track and Field Championships will be held in Tullamore Harriers Stadium. Starting at 7pm there is a choice of distances and disciplines on track and field. With increasing membership in all of the athletic clubs in Offaly, it is hoped that the championships will be well supported.
The track events are: 100m, 200m, 800m, 1 mile, 3000m, Mixed Medley Relay (800m, 400m, 200m and 200m).
The field events are:
Long Jump
Shot Putt
Hammer Throw
Javelin
Registration from 5.30pm on Thursday evening. Following the competition there will be a BBQ and medals will be presented at the Offaly Athletics Awards Ceremony later in the year. Full updates on Offaly Athletics Facebook page.
Fixtures
July
Thursday 11th July –Offaly Track and Field Championships, 7pm Tullamore
Harriers.
Sunday 21st July – Edenderry 10 mile – Offaly Middle Distance Challenge Race 3.
August
Friday 2nd August – Birr AC 5k – 7:30pm. Offaly Race Series
Saturday 31st August –Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon –Offaly Middle Distance Challenge Race 4
