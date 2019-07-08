Offaly Athletics Report (July 8)

Offaly Senior and Masters Track & Field Championships 2019

On Thursday next, June 11 the annual Offaly Athletics Senior and Masters Track and Field Championships will be held in Tullamore Harriers Stadium. Starting at 7pm there is a choice of distances and disciplines on track and field. With increasing membership in all of the athletic clubs in Offaly, it is hoped that the championships will be well supported.

The track events are: 100m, 200m, 800m, 1 mile, 3000m, Mixed Medley Relay (800m, 400m, 200m and 200m).

The field events are:

Long Jump

Shot Putt

Hammer Throw

Javelin

Registration from 5.30pm on Thursday evening. Following the competition there will be a BBQ and medals will be presented at the Offaly Athletics Awards Ceremony later in the year. Full updates on Offaly Athletics Facebook page.

Fixtures

July

Thursday 11th July –Offaly Track and Field Championships, 7pm Tullamore

Harriers.

Sunday 21st July – Edenderry 10 mile – Offaly Middle Distance Challenge Race 3.

August

Friday 2nd August – Birr AC 5k – 7:30pm. Offaly Race Series

Saturday 31st August –Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon –Offaly Middle Distance Challenge Race 4