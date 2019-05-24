Summer festival of racing hits Kilbeggan on June 2

The recent warm weather gives people the first scent of summer. In racing terms, the quality of racing gets better, the attendance grows, and the atmosphere heightens, as summer party begins. Next Sunday is the first Bank Holiday meeting at Kilbeggan, as they present the Summer Sunday Festival on June 2 at 2pm.

Kilbeggan Manager Paddy Dunican sums up the occasion: “The Summer Sunday Festival provides excitement, colour, and thrilling racing in a brilliant atmosphere, and it’s about people enjoying themselves in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity for a group of friends to get together; for a family outing; and some great competitive racing over the jumps on a Bank Holiday weekend."

"The first two meetings were very successful and this holiday meeting should not be missed by the young or the young at heart”. In order to build up the excitement, there is nothing better than a good 3-mile chase. This year there is the new featured Kilmurray’s Homevalue Hardware Handicap Chase of €30,000 over 3 miles 1 furlong, generously sponsored by Dermot & Conor Kilmurray, Mullingar."

"It’s backed up by two other good races. J.P McManus is sponsoring the Adare Manor Maiden Hurdle of €13,000 and the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar are sponsoring the Mares Hurdle of €13,000."

With Live Music and a DJ, music will be echoing across the track, as people enjoy one of the best social occasions of the midlands. Kilbeggan track is compact, which keeps people together with food, drink, betting, laughter, dancing, friends, family all creating a joyful atmosphere in the air.

It's not something you want to miss. Admission Prices: General Adult €15; OAP and Students €12 (children under 16 are free).

There is a discounted Summer Party Pack for groups of 10 or more for €22, which includes the Admission Ticket, a Race Card, €5 Food Voucher and €5 Drink Voucher .Tickets are available on-line at www.kilbegganraces.com and you can book online to avail of group discount.