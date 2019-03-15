Cheltenham results: Day 4 racing, LIVE on Friday, March 15, 2019: Gold Cup Day
Cheltenham Gold Cup
Cheltenham racing results, Day 4: Friday, March 15, 2019
1.30pm: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)
1: Penton Hills (20/1) 2: Coeur Sublime (20/1) 3: Gardens of Babylon (9/1). All 14 ran. Fav: Sir Erec (11/10)
2.10pm: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
1: Ch'tibello (12/1) 2: We Have A Dream (14/1) 3: Countister (18/1) 4: Whiskey Sour (5/1 F) All 24 ran.
2.50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)
1: Minella Indo (50/1) 2: Commander of Fleet (4/1 F) 3: Allaho (8/1). All 20 ran.
3.30pm: Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)
1: Al Boum Photo (12/1) 2: Anibale Fly (22/1) 3: Bristol De Mai (18/1). Fav: Presenting Percy (10/3). All 16 ran.
4.10pm: St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase
1: Hazel Hill 7/2f; 2: Shantou Flyer 7/1; 3: Top Wood 33/1; 4: Road To Rome 7/1
4.50pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase
1: Croco Bay 66/1; 2: Bun Doran 11/1; 3: Brelan D'As 8/1; 4: Forest Bihan 33/1
5.30pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle
1: Early Doors 5/1; 2: Dallas Des Pictons 7/2f; 3: Defi Bleu 14/1; 4: Champagne Court 14/1
