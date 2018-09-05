Offaly 2019 Allianz Football League fixtures revealed

New boss John Maughan will experience a local derby at home in Tullamore against Laois in his first competitive Division 3 Allianz Football League game on January 27.

Offaly will welcome neighbours Laois, recently promoted from Division 4, to BNM O'Connor Park on the Sunday afternoon as the Allianz Leagues get underway.

Offaly will be hoping for a better 2019 after a turbulent 2018 saw Stephen Wallace removed as manager after the Leinster Championship loss to Wicklow early in the summer.

Although picking up a win against Antrim in the qualifiers, Offaly's year was topsy-turvy from the beginning with a last gasp win against Westmeath on the final day of the league retaining Division 3 football for 2019.

Following the visit of Laois to O'Connor Park, Offaly will head to old foes Longford on February 2, they'll play Louth on February 10, Carlow on February 24, Down on March 2, Westmeath on March 16 and Sligo on the final day on March 24.

You can see all the Division 3 football fixtures below:

Allianz League 2019 - Provisional Fixtures

26.01.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 1

(7.0): Down v Westmeath

27.01.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 1

(2.0): Carlow v Sligo

(2.0): Offaly v Laois

TBC Louth v Longford

02.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 2

(7.0): Laois v Carlow

03.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 2

(2.0): Longford v Offaly

(2.0): Sligo v Down

(2.0): Westmeath v Louth

09.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 3

(7.0): Down v Laois

10.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 3

(2.0): Carlow v Longford

(2.0): Offaly v Louth

(2.0): Westmeath v Sligo

23.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 4

(7.0): Laois v Westmeath

24.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 4

(2.0): Longford v Down

TBC Louth v Sligo

TBC Offaly v Carlow

02.03.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 5

(7.0): Carlow v Louth

(7.0): Down v Offaly

03.03.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 5

(2.0): Sligo v Laois

TBC Westmeath v Longford

16.03.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 6

(2.0): Carlow v Down

(2.0): Longford v Sligo

(2.0): Louth v Laois

(2.0): Offaly v Westmeath

24.03.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 7

(2.0): Down v Louth

(2.0): Laois v Longford

(2.0): Sligo v Offaly

(2.0): Westmeath v Carlow









