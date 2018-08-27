Offaly company signs new deal with Connacht Rugby

Tullamore based ticketing company Future Ticketing has been announced as Connacht Rugby’s official ticketing partner ahead of their 2018/19 season.

A hugely successful technology start-up, Future Ticketing has been in existence since 2014. Connacht’s new platform has been activated ahead of the 2018/19 season of PRO14 and European Challenge Cup action.

The new digital ticketing platform is now facilitating ticket sales for both PRO14 and European Challenge Cup match days and Season Tickets which are still on sale ahead of Connacht’s opening fixtures.

Future Ticketing, operating out of the Axis Business Park Tullamore, has become the leading indigenous provider of ticketing software to Irish sporting organisations including Ireland’s leading racecourses, soccer, cycling events, equestrian events and numerous sporting organisations.

The company also provides ticketing software solutions to a range of events and visitor attractions including the National Aquatic Centre, The Balmoral Show and Book of Kells at Trinity College, Dublin.

Some of the midlands based businesses who benefit from using Future Ticketing ticket sales enabling software include Kilbeggan Races, Offaly Camogie, The Tullamore Show, Birr Castle and The Nenagh Arts Centre to name just a few.

Announcing the new partnership, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, Brian Mahony said: “We are delighted to partner with Future Ticketing, who brings a new standard of service with its cutting-edge software."

"Our new ticketing platform has allowed us to seamlessly integrate with our existing technology stack and has improved our efficiency and our ability to understand and connect with our supporters."

"Innovative features and services have also opened up new revenue opportunities. We look forward to working with Future Ticketing as it introduces new and exciting services over the coming years.”

Commenting on the partnership CEO of Future Ticketing, Liam Holton, added, “Connacht Rugby is one of fastest growing success stories in Irish sport of recent times. In addition to onfield success, Connacht is building a strong brand with a sound commercial foundation to support the club as it develops in future years."

"At Future Ticketing, we are partnering with a growing number of Irish and international sports organisations. Our software solution delivers a modern digital platform that facilitiates speed, flexibility and capacity for growing sports organisations and events. We are delighted to partner with Connacht for the next step of its journey.”