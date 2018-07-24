Shane Lowry parts company with caddy after nine years

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has reportedly parted ways with his long-time caddy Dermot Byrne.

Byrne has been on the Clara man's bag since he turned professional after his 2009 Irish Open win, and has been with him during wins at the Bridgestone Invitational and Portugal Masters in the intervening years.

However, Lowry's form has been poor this year as he struggles to finish in the Top 10 of tournaments on the PGA Tour and after a disappointing Irish Open performance recenty, ten years on from his famous win as an amateur in the tournament, he suggested to the media that he will "change something" to stop the rot.

He has also been struggling with the putter and failed to fire once more at last week's British Open, where it seems things came to a head with his caddy.

Dermot Byrne was replaced with Lowry's coach Neil Manchip on for caddying duties during the second round at Carnoustie with Shane hit a two over par round and missed the cut.

According to reports, Lowry and Byrne have decided to "take a break" and Shane is now on the look-out for a replacement, starting with this week's RBC Canadian Open.

Lowry needs a marked improvement for the remainder of the season to hold onto his place on the PGA Tour. Currently sitting in 167th place in the FedEx Cup standings, Lowry needs to get into the Top 125 to remain on tour as his three-year exemption earned via his win in the 2015 Bridgestone Invitational comes to an end.

He will now aim for a series of high finished over the next four consecutive weeks at the RBC Canadian Open, the Barracuda Championship in Reno, the US PGA in St Louis and the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

