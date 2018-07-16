Offaly hurling legend slams state of modern gaelic football

Former Offaly hurler and All-Ireland winner Daithi Regan has slammed modern Gaelic football as a "bastardised" version of Aussie Rules following the opening weekend of the Super 8s. 

Regan's comments come on foot of criticism of Dublin's handpassing tactics at the end of their facile win over Donegal on Saturday evening. 

Jim Gavin's team spent almost ten minutes handpassing the ball in their own half as they saw out the game and secured the victory at HQ, but thee tactics drew huge criticism and calls for future rule changes. 

Daithi Regan called on the handpass to be outlawed, reminding followers that "it's called Gaelic football." He went on to suggest that modern Gaelic football has seen the sport turned into a "bastardised form of Aussie rules."

"It must change," he added, "it would put a premium on accurate and long kicking." "The premium now is on being able to run all day and pass backwards," he added.

Regan sparked a back and forth on the possibility of rule changes with many agreeing that something has to change to outlaw negative lateral handpassing. 