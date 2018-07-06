Offaly man back in Ireland 7s squad for Exeter leg of Europe Grand Prix Series

The Ireland Men's Sevens management have confirmed the 12-man side for the Exeter 7s, the third round of the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series, which takes place this weekend and Offaly's Jordan Conroy is back in the squad.

The Tullamore native made headlines around the world over the June Bank Holiday weekend as he scored eight tries and helped Ireland to a shock third spot in the London 7s event. Click here to watch one his outrageous tries that showcased his blistering speed.

Ireland have won the opening two round of the Grand Prix Series, taking home the title from Moscow in May and winning the Marcoussis 7s last weekend.

They are drawn in Pool A this weekend alongside France, Italy and Sweden.

The side, which is captained by Billy Dardis shows four changes from Marcoussis, with Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Alex McHenry and Jimmy O’Brien coming into the team.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the IRFU's Sevens Coach, Stan McDowell, said, "The effort last weekend in Marcoussis was really pleasing and the group are aware that there are still areas to work on and improve. This weekend will present a challenge, with it being the last tournament for European teams ahead of the Sevens Rugby World Cup, we’re expecting to come up against a lot of strong sides over the course of the competition."

The final round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix takes place in Poland on September 8 and 9.

The Men’s and Women’s 7s side will both compete at the World Rugby Sevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco over the weekend of the 20/21/22 July at the AT&T Stadium (tickets available here: www.rwcsevens.com/tickets )

Sky Sports Action will broadcast the games and live streaming will be available via www.rugbyeurope.tv.

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS Squad (2018 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series - Round 3, Sandy Park, Exeter) Saturday, July 7 - Sunday, July 8):

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD RFC) Captain

Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution RFC/Munster)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Jimmy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

John O'Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Ireland Men's 7s Fixtures - Exeter 7s - Pool A:

Saturday, 7th July:

Ireland v Sweden – 11.30am

Ireland v Italy - 2.15pm

Ireland v France 5.00pm