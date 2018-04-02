Fairyhouse Results - All today's results from the Irish Grand National meeting at Fairyhouse
All the results from the Easter Bank Holiday Monday meeting at Fairyhouse
2.10 Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle
1st - Western Ruler 25/1
2nd - Quamino 11/2
3rd - Black Key 14/1
2.45 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Novice Hurdle
1st - Getabird Evens (f)
2nd - Draconien 16/1
3rd - Hardline 6/1
3.15 Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle
1st - Ah Littleluck 25/1
2nd - Miles To Memphis 12/1
3rd - Twiss's Hill 25/1
4th - Peace N' Milan 20/1
3.50 Keelings Irish Strawberry Hurdle
1st - Coquin Mans 7/1
2nd - Diamond Cauchois 7/2
3rd - Let's Dance 12/1
4.25 Devenish Chase
1st - Un De Sceaux 5/6f
2nd A Toi Phil12/1
5.00 BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase
1st - General Principle 20/1
2nd - Isleofhopendreams 16/1
3rd - Forever Gold 20/1
4th - Bellshill 12/1
5.45 Fred Kenny Lifetime Service To Racing Handicap Chase
1st - Paper Lantern 14/1
2nd - Anseanachai Cliste 20/1
3rd - Out Sam 9/2
4th - Dinnie's Vinnie 12/1
