Offaly's Kevin Keyes revs up for new season

The winner of the Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Offaly Sports Star of the Year award for 2017, Kevin Keyes, will be training at Mondello Park this weekend ahead of the start of the British Superstock 600 Championship over Easter.

The Edenderry motorbike racer is hoping to make a championship title bid in 2018 as he continues on his Team 109 Kawasaki machine, sponsored by Fernside Homes. He heads into the opening round of the championship at Donnington on March 31.

Kevin spoke to the Offaly Express ahead of the new season and said, "I’m feeling very good. I’m really looking forward to be getting back on board my Team#109 Fernside Homes Kawasaki."

"I've been putting in a lot of effort this off-season to prepare myself to the best I can so I’m hoping I can be fighting for the front of the pack straight away," he added.

"This season, with with all the effort that has gone in on my behalf and the team itself, I think we are ready for a strong season and I’m hoping we can challenge for the championship."

He also thanked his many supporters and sponsors, including Fernside Homes, Bretland Construction, Cotter Motorcycles, Team#109, Spidi Leathers, Sidi Boots and Shoei Helmets.

After Donnington, Kevin will be on the road around Britain, with a stop-over in Holland, in his bid to become the Superstock 600 champion, and below you can see his full season schedule:

Round 1 - Donington Park 31/01/02 March/April

Round 2 - Brands Hatch Indy 13/14/15 April

Round 3 - Oulton Park - Tripple Header 05/06/07 May

Round 4 - Snetterton 300 15/16/17 June

Round 5 - Knockhill 60/07/08 July

Round 6 - Brands Hatch GP 20/21/22 July

Round 7 - Thruxton 03/04/05 August

Round 8 - Cadwell Park 17/18/19 August

Round 9 - Silverstone 07/08/09 September

Round 10 - Oulton Park 14/15/16 September

Round 11 - Assen (Netherlands) 28/29/30 September

Round 12 - Brands Hatch (GP) - Triple Header 12/13/14 October

