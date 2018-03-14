Cheltenham results: Racing on Day 2, Wednesday, March 14, 2018
All the results from Wednesday's racing at Cheltenham
Ruby Walsh on winning form at Cheltenham last year
Cheltenham racing results, Day 2: Wednesday, March 14, 2018
1.30pm: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)
1: Samcro 8/11(Favourite). 2: Black Op 8/1. 3: Next Destination 4/1. All 14 ran.
2.10pm: RSA Insurance Novices' Chase (Grade 1)
1: Presenting Percy 5/2 (Favourite). 2: Monalee 10/3. 3: Elegant Escape 9/2. All 10 ran.
2:50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)
1: Bleu Berry 20/1. 2: Topofthegame 9/1 3: Barra 16/1. Non-runner: Project Bluebook. 26 ran. Joint favourites: William Henry (8/1, 4th); Max Dynamite (8/1, 22nd)
3.30pm: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)
1: Altior (Evens favourite) 2: Min 5/2 (Second favourite) 3: God's Own 40/1. All nine ran.
4.10pm: Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)
1: Tiger Roll 7/1. 2: Urgent De Gregaine 12/1. 3: The Last Samuri 11/4 (Favourite). All 16 ran.
4.50pm: Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)
1: Veneer Of Charm 33/1. 2: Style De Garde 12/1. 3: Nube Negra 15/2 (Favourite). All 22 ran.
5.30pm: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)
1: Relegate 25/1. 2: Carefully Selected 6/1. 3: Tornado Flyer 14/1. Non-runner: Herecomestheboom. 23 ran. Favourite: Acey Milan (9/2, 4th).
Read also: Kildare jockey Ruby Walsh out of Cheltenham today with suspected broken leg
Read also: Rathangan ready to cheer on Gold Cup hopeful, Our Duke
ALL THE RESULTS FROM DAY ONE AT CHELTENHAM HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on