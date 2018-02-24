Shane Lowry makes the cut at Honda Classic despite tough finish

Shane Lowry has made the cut at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour despite having a tough finish to his round which included a triple bogey on his fourth last hole.

The Offaly golfer was going well on the difficult course at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida and midway through his round he had moved up into the top 15 on the leaderboard.

He was level par for his round after 14 holes with three birdies and three bogies on his card. That left his within striking distance of the lead but he had an unfortunate triple bogey on the 6th, his 15th hole of the day.

His tee shot went into the water and after taking a drop, his third shot also found the water as he shot for the green. He eventually walked away with a seven on the par 4 and he dropped another shot on the last leaving him a five over for the tournament.

However that proved to be good enough to make the cut with the leaders Luke List and Jamie Lovemark only sitting on three under.

While Shane will be disappointed with how his promising round finished, he has made the cut and he will be hoping to make a charge up the leaderboard over the weekend on what is proving to be a very challenging course.

Rory McIlroy also made the cut at four over but the rest of the Irish challengers will have the weekend off.

Tiger Woods enters the weekend just four shots off the lead at one over.