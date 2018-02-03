Shane Lowry back in action on PGA Tour this evening

Shane Lowry will tee off his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on the PGA Tour at 6.30pm this evening.

The Offaly golfer shot a level par level par 71 on Friday to finish just inside the cut mark at one under for the tournament.

On Friday he had two birdies, two bogies and 14 pars to make the weekend on his second outing of the season. He will play with Americans Kevin Chappell and Blaine Barber on Saturday.

Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau lead the tournament on 10 under after two rounds.

