Bookies can't separate Offaly and Longford in Football League opener

The bookies can't separate familiar foes Offaly and Longford in their Allianz Football League Division 3 opener this Sunday.

The sides are both evens going into the game with the draw at 15/2.

Offaly are currently second favourites to be relegated from Division 3. Offaly are as short as 15/8 to make the drop to Division 4 next year.

Conversely Offaly are 7/2 to get promoted to Division 2. The three Ulster teams in the Division, Armagh, Derry and Fermanagh, are the favourites to gain promotion.