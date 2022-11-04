Search

04 Nov 2022

In Pictures: Meet all the contestants as The Queen of the Land Festival makes long-awaited return

04 Nov 2022 1:19 PM

THE Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land festival returns to the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore after a three-year absence this November 11th and 12th.

The organising committee are delighted to welcome the contestants to the festival, as it celebrates its 56th year. It is encouraging to see the large number of entries from all over the country and they are wholeheartedly welcomed to Tullamore.

Tullamore Credit Union are continuing their sponsorship of the two-day event, without which the festival could not be run. It is great to have a local sponsor who has worked actively with the committee in organising and supporting this great event. Their experience and involvement in community events has proven invaluable – and the organising committee are very grateful.

Judges of this year’s contest are Maria Walsh, a Rose of Tralee winner; Sinead Conry, 2019 Queen of the Land winner and Paul Shaw, Tullamore Credit Union CEO. The weekend kicks off on Friday 11th November with the official opening at the Patrick St office of Tullamore Credit Union at 4pm.

A change of format has been adopted this year; the onstage interviews, with Midlands 103 Peter Dunne as MC, take place on Friday night, starting at 8pm sharp in the Bridge House. Entertainment will follow until late.

Saturday sees a day of interviews and tours for the contestants, including the Tullamore Dew visitor centre. The banquet dinner will follow at 7.30pm. This will be followed by entertainment by Big Generator plus many more, doors open at 9.30pm. The winner will be announced during the night.

Tickets are available online for both nights and the link can be found on the Queen of the Land Facebook page. Entertainment tickets for both nights are available on the door.

