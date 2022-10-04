Search

05 Oct 2022

Delightful 5 bed family home comes on the market

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Oct 2022 1:17 AM

You will love this delightful family home. This immaculate detached 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence over looks a large green area, has off street parking for 3 cars and gives you approx 2,300 sq. ft. of spacious elegance.

Richly-appointed rooms include 3 large living/family rooms, a spectacular kitchen providing all the counter space you could ever want, large dining room, laundry room and 5 double bedrooms with 2 en-suites.

Beautiful countryside views to the rear and a large patio offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors in a private setting.

All of this situated in a convenient, award winning friendly neighbourhood within walking distance of Daingean village, an outstanding school, athletics and GAA club, 15 minutes drive from Tullamore and 50 minutes from Dublin.

The property is on the market with an asking price of €330k.

 

Call Edel Kenny 086 8106426
email info@kennyproperties.ie
www.kennyproperties.ie
PSRA No. 004439 - 009020

CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOME

