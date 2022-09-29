Great Pink Run: 'I noticed a lump and knew instantly' - Former nurse Patricia Creery shares her story

Patricia Creery was working with cancer patients as a clinical trial nurse when she was diagnosed with cancer. She spoke to Lili Lonergan ahead of this year’s Great Pink Run

When the drug Herceptin was first introduced to Ireland back in 2003, Patricia Creery was working as one of the clinical trial nurses for it in St. James’s Hospital. Little did she know that 10 years later at just 39 years old, she would be taking Herceptin herself at the exact same hospital.

In 2013, Patricia was still working in St. James’s as an oncology nurse when she found a lump on her breast.

“I happened to be sitting at home one day and I noticed a lump, which was only about the size of a pea, just under my left breast, and I just knew instantly.”

The next day at work, Patricia got examined. The doctor initially thought it was benign, but following a mammogram and ultrasound, the lump was found to be cancer, a Grade 3 fast growing tumour.

Patricia underwent a mastectomy, followed by nearly six months of chemotherapy and then Herceptin treatment for a year after that. Thankfully the cancer didn't spread to her lymph nodes and Patricia did not need radiotherapy.

While receiving her treatment by her old colleagues in St James's, Patricia admits she found it tough, being the patient.

“It was very unusual to be on the other side. I was always the one to look after the patients, and now I had to be looked after. It was a complete role reversal, having to ask people for help, that to me was quite difficult.

“I hear of a lot of nurses getting breast cancer, and I feel it's maybe because we carry a lot of emotion for others. Maybe we take on too much and I think we don't give ourselves enough time to release all of the sad things we have dealt with, we carry them with us, and I think that can have a huge effect on your health.

“Last year we did the run in our local village, and loads of people turned up which was brilliant. It was lovely because nobody was worried about Covid. Everyone there had someone belonging to them who was affected by breast cancer, everyone has a story.”

Patricia never went back to work at St James's Hospital, deciding instead to pursue a career in teaching in Portlaoise, where her working day is shorter and she can be closer to her family.

“I'm doing really well now. You think at the time how are you going to get through it, ‘am I ever going to be right again?’ But thankfully we did get through it, my kids and husband are so great and we look back now and nearly can't believe it actually happened.”

Speaking of the importance of support centres around the country, Patricia said: “When you’re a patient and you leave hospital, you go home and you’re finished treatment, that's when it hits you.

“The support of the hospital can only give you so much. Nurses are busy, they're understaffed, they don't have the time to sit you and chat.

“That's why the support systems are brilliant, they have counsellors and they can help so much. Since I got involved with Breast Cancer Ireland, I have met so many other women like me who have similar stories, it's helped me so much.”

PHOTO: Patricia Creery, Great Pink Run Ambassador with her husband Niall & two children Ronan (17) and Orlagh (14)

