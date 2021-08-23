Offaly foodies invited to incredible Sprig online cookery classes

Sprig, the online cookery school run by professional Chef, Eamon Lynch, which has built a reputation for collaborating with food industry A-listers has just revealed its latest stellar line-up of tutors for the coming months.

Food lovers signing up to Sprig’s new subscription service will be able to enjoy unlimited cookery classes with these esteemed chefs and access to a smorgasbord of other gastronomic digital content all from the comfort of their own homes. And, anyone who purchases a Sprig subscription before September 30 will be able to explore all that the platform has to offer for the first month completely free of charge.

Newly announced top name Tutors include Kai Café + Restaurant’s acclaimed Owner & Head Chef, Jess Murphy, The Wicklow Escape’s newly appointed former Michelin starred Head Chef, Danni Barry, Aisling Moore (Owner & Head Chef of Bib Gourmand seafood restaurant, Goldie, in Cork), Keith Coleman (Culinary Director of Food for Slane Castle Estate), Conor Spacy (Culinary Director at Food Space and Zero Waste Advocate), and Tara Gartlan (Pastry Chef at Michelin starred restaurant, Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen), and two Michelin star restaurant, Aimsir’s General Manager (and wife of Head Chef Jordan Bailey), Majken Bech-Bailey, for a special class on alcohol-free foraged juices and drinks.

It has also been confirmed that fans’ favourites Alice Tevlin (Rua Food), Clair Dowling (Tiller + Grain), and Brian McCarthy of Belfast-based, Bia Rebel Ramen will be making return guest appearances.

Confirmed Schedule (Other dates TBC shortly):

Jess Murphy (Kai Café & Restaurant, Galway) - Brunch + Lunch by Jess Murphy (Learning how to activate your nuts and Impress your friends) - Thursday 26th August @ 6pm

Keith Coleman (Culinary Director of Food at Slane Castle Estate) Hangover Brunch - Monday 30th August @ 6pm

Aisling Moore - (Owner & Head Chef of Goldie, Cork) - Accessible Seafood - Goldie’s Classics - Tuesday 7th September @ 6pm

Signing up to either a monthly (€30 per month) or annual subscription (€20 per month) to Sprig will unlock a wealth of well-considered content that will appeal to both amateur cooks and professional chefs in Ireland and further afield.

Via www.sprigcookery.com, community members will be able to access everything from unlimited interactive cookery classes (both regular classes and those hosted by guest chef tutors) to up close and personal fireside chats hosted by Food Writer & Author, Aoife McElwain, with Ireland’s most talented culinary creatives, chef panels, and food producer showcases.

And, if all of that wasn’t enough, Sprig’s subscribers will also have the opportunity to pick the brains of the likes of Imen McDonnell (Food Writer & Cookbook Author), Deborah Ryan (Food Stylist & Photographer) and Ruth Calder-Potts (Food Photographer), all of whom will be providing exclusive industry insights on their specific areas of expertise via a series of

workshops.

If they prefer, non-community members will still also have the option of signing up to any of Sprig’s cook-alongs and sessions on a one-off basis with standard 90-minute long classes like ‘Knife Skills’ (Tuesday 17th August @ 5.30pm), ‘Fishy Fishy’ (Thursday 19th August @ 6pm), and ‘Middle Eastern Mezze’ (Tuesday 31st August @ 6pm) all costing €40.00

each.

Everyone booking onto a class, member or otherwise, will be emailed the recipes in advance so that they can source and weigh out their own ingredients, along with a link to log in to the Zoom class at the scheduled time.

Commenting on Sprig’s latest line-up of tutors and its new subscription service, Founder, Eamon Lynch, said: “Our vision is to build your confidence in the kitchen by teaching fundamental techniques, classic recipes and different cuisines. Our approach brings a variety of different chefs and tutors together to keep classes genuinely fun and interactive.”

Sprig Cookery School, which launched virtually in February 2021 was founded by Eamon Lynch - a professional chef with more than 12 years experience working in Dublin’s thriving food scene. His career to date has seen him work everywhere from Michelin-starred restaurants to gastropubs and cafés (such as Brother Hubbard), plus a spell as a Tutor at Dublin Cookery School in Blackrock. Eamon has been able to draw on his strong relationships with food industry A-listers to pull together such an enviable line-up of Tutors.

