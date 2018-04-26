Offaly to host huge truck run and bike stunt show for charity

The highways and byways of the country will be the stage for a mammoth truck run that will take place on Sunday May 6 organised by Tierney International, The Plaza Group and O Toole Transport.

The National Truck Run will be the third such venture between the organisers. Having raised in excess of €80,000 to date the beneficiaries this year will be the Jack & Jill Foundation, Blood Bikes and the Franciscan Uganda Missions.

Trucks will leave The Galway Plaza, The Tipperary Town Plaza and The Barack Obama Plaza at 2pm. Registration will take place at each venue at 11am and each convoy will depart at 2pm.

The convoy from The Galway Plaza will join up in Birr with the convoy from The Obama Plaza they will then proceed to Roscrea and join up with the convoy from The Tipperary Town Plaza.

All 3 will arrive in Moneygall for 4pm. Truckers can enter the convoy by paying a €50 entry fee or contacting Jennifer for a Sponsorship Card jennifer@tierneyinternational.

Spectators can view the exhibition at each of the plazas and Mattie Griffin will perform his bike stunt show throughout the day in Moneygall.